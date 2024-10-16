Napier Addresses Job Security on SEC Coaches' Teleconference
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Following a 23-17 overtime loss to Tennessee, emotions among Gator Nation ran rampant as many continued calls for the Florida Gators to move on from head coach Billy Napier. Still, Napier remains, and the Gators are now in the midst of preparing for a home matchup against Kentucky.
On Wednesday, Napier addressed his job security during his session of the SEC Coaches' Teleconference after being asked about his thoughts on being on the "hot seat."
"I don't have any control over that," he said. "I think one of the most important things we can do when put in these positions and having these great opportunities is focus on doing the best job you can do for your players and your staff. You get into the season, you got to hit the reset button, and it is literally, you are in the moment and present and focused on the task at hand."
After Saturday's loss, during which questionable coaching decisions as well as a brutal performance in the red zone cost the Gators, Napier fell to 14-17 in his tenure and 3-3 through the first half of his third season. Napier also fell to 1-9 against Florida's main rivals in FSU, Miami, Georgia, Tennessee and LSU.
Despite the loss and consistent baffling mistakes, Florida remained competitive for all four quarters against the then-No. 8 team on the country. The Gators found ways to rebound after losing starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who is now out for the season with a torn ACL, and starting running back Montrell Johnson Jr., who's injury is not expected to be long-term.
Defensively, the Gators are coming off of two of its best performances during the Napier era.
"One thing I can say about our team is I do think that we are improving," Napier said. "I'm excited about this group of players, their attitude, their character, the way they've handled some of the adversity. And, obviously, they put it on the line last Saturday night, came up a little short, but I do think both the performance character and the moral character of our team has continued to improve. So, I'm excited about the opportunity that we have Saturday night."
Florida returns to the field on Saturday night for a matchup against Kentucky, who has won three-straight in the series, which is set for a 7:45 kick off with television coverage on SEC Network.