Napier Details Gators' QB Plans for Mississippi State
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In its 33-20 loss to Texas A&M, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier experimented with a two-quarterback offense by rotating veteran Graham Mertz and freshman DJ Lagway on every possession.
Heading into prep for its road matchup against Mississippi State, Napier said he's "still committed to playing both players," but he did not give details on if he'd continue rotating both on each possession. Instead, it's based on how Lagway performs early in the game.
"I think the approach we've taken kind of gets DJ involved early and then we kind of leave it open-ended after that. That's the commitment there," Napier said on Monday. "So both halves are that way. That's ultimately what we decided to do."
Against the Aggies, neither quarterback could find sustained momentum despite both leading the team to touchdowns in the second half.
Mertz, who started both halves, led the Gators on a seven-play, 75-yard drive, which ended in a 14-yard touchdown pass to Elijhah Badger. Although Mertz seemed to have the hot hand, Florida went back to Lagway, who proceeded to go three-and-out.
Mertz retook the field, but his hot hand quickly cooled as he threw a pick-six, which effectively sealed the game as Texas A&M took a 33-7 lead in the third quarter.
On the ensuing drive, Napier gave the keys to the offense back to Lagway, who then proceeded to lead a 10-play, 72-yard touchdown drive which ended in a 7-yard touchdown pass to Chimere Dike. Rather than ride the hot-hand, Florida went back to Mertz on the ensuing drive.
Overall, Mertz went 12 for 15 with 195 yards, one touchdown and one interception in five drives, two of which ended in touchdowns. Meanwhile, Lagway went 6 for 13 with 54 yards, one touchdown and one interception in five drives.
On Monday, Napier further explained his "open-ended" approach to playing both quarterbacks.
"I think that some of it is open-ended. They know that," Napier said. "Ultimately my expectation is they both prepare well, they both practice well, and they both play lights out when given a chance, right? So I think we know when it's -- sometimes on offense, you know, we got a crowd in there watching the game. They don't know what sometimes is -- hey, it's not the quarterback's fault or it is the quarterback's fault, right? So we know, and I'm able to make decisions based off that."
As back-and-forth as the Gators' quarterback situation is, Napier credits Mertz and Lagway for keeping a strong relationship and handling themselves professionally.
"I think obviously the impressive thing to me is just how both these guys have handled themselves, how they're working together, the camaraderie they have. That piece is impressive to me," he said. "That can be divisive if you got the wrong people in the building. So just the way think handled themselves last week. I think we tried to define it for them so they weren't looking over their shoulder, and I think that worked.
"But the humility of both the guys, the confidence, and then the working relationship they've since the first day. So both have character. Both understand the dynamic. I think both of them can help our team."
It's unclear who will take the first snaps on Saturday as Florida will not be releasing an official depth chart for the rest of the season, but it's clear that both Mertz and Lagway will each have an opportunity to gain momentum for the Gators' starting quarterback position.
Florida's road trip to Mississippi State kicks off at noon EST with television coverage on ESPN.