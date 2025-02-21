Napier Promotes Russ Callaway to Offensive Coordinator
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After months of speculation, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier has reportedly promoted co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Russ Callaway to offensive coordinator.
Callaway, who first joined the staff as an analyst in 2022, has now been promoted in each of the last three offseasons. Ahead of the 2023 season, Callaway was elevated from his analyst role to the team's tight ends coach, replacing William Peagler.
After taking on a larger role in the offensive organization midway through the 2023 season, Callaway was elevated to co-offensive coordinator alongside co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Rob Sale. He continued to lead the tight ends unit.
Prior to Callaway's promotion, Napier specifically praised Callaway in early February for taking on a larger leadership role this past season
"I thought Russ did an exceptional job last year in a leadership role, you know, running the unit meetings," he said. "From an organizational standpoint, installation, scripting, input on the game plan. He was in every one of those meetings."
Despite the reported promotion, Napier will continue to call plays offensively, something he previously discussed after February's signing day.
"It’s what got me here. It’s how I became the head coach. It’s what’s helped us make progress and win in the past. I’m confident it will help us do that in the future," he said.
Despite still holding onto play calling duties, Napier did explain that changes to the overall organization and workload of his offensive staff would be changed this offseason, which included Callaway continuing to take on more of a leadership role.
"I think, you know, the things that are on my plate, I think we've narrowed our focus a little bit. I think we've got good systems in place," Napier said. "We've adjusted workflow, delegated."
The Gators are currently in the second phase of its offseason workout program ahead of spring camp, which begins on March 6.