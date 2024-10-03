Napier Remains Secretive Regarding Gators' Injury Availability
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators' head coach Billy Napier kept injury updates during his Wednesday press conference very short.
With Saturday's game against UCF being out-of-conference, Florida is not required to release an availability report. In days leading up to an SEC game, teams are required to release an availability report Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening as well as a pregame report 90 minutes before kickoff.
Napier also previously explained that with the new availability reporting rules from the SEC, the team would no longer release a weekly depth chart, as well. After this week, Florida will go back to availability reports until the FSU game.
Florida has been without star receiver Eugene Wilson III since the Samford game with a knee injury. After being a game-time decision against Texas A&M, he went through a knee procedure before missing the win against Mississippi State.
"He's done some things in practice. He took reps today... We feel good about his progress, that's what I would say. He's on-schedule," Napier said.
Napier did not give any more information regarding Wilson III's availability other than people would be able to see his availability during pregame warmups.
The only other player Napier mentioned was safety Asa Turner, who's been out with a lower body injury that he suffered midway through the Miami game. He explained that'll be revealed during warmups, as well.
Against Mississippi State, Florida was without a large group of contributors, including defensive backs Ja'Keem Jackson and Aaron Gates; defensive linemen Michai Boireau and Joey Slackman; and offensive lineman Roderick Kearney.
It's unclear who exactly will be available on Saturday against the Knights. Although, Napier did briefly explain after the win over Mississippi State that he expected multiple injured players to return during the bye week.
Florida's return home to face UCF kicks off at 7:45 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.