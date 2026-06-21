Notable Father-Son Duos in Gators History

Father's Day 2026 has arrived, and with it comes recognition of famous father-child duos across the sports world. The Florida Gators are no different, boasting plenty of notable familial ties across its history.

In honor of Father's Day, Florida Gators on SI takes a look at some of the most notable father-son ties within its football program.

Fred and Kelvin Taylor

Arguably the most impactful father-son duo in Florida football history, Fred and Kelvin Taylor each had meaningful careers nearly 20 years apart from each other.

Fred Taylor (1994-97) finished his career fourth in UF history in rushing yards (3,075) and rushing touchdowns (31), helping the Gators win a national title in 1996 and three SEC titles. He was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.

Kelvin Taylor (2013-15), helped Florida win an SEC East Division title in 2015, when he became the Gators' most-recent single-season 1,000-yard rusher before Jadan Baugh last season. His 23 career touchdowns are tied for 10th-most in program history, while his 13 rushing touchdowns that season were the third-most in a single season.

Willie Sr., Willie Jr., Terry and Kahleil Jackson

What is special about the Jacksons is the sheer length of their legacy, and the number 22.

Starting with Willie Sr., the first Black player to appear in a game for Florida, finished his Florida career with 75 catches for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns. Wille Jr. followed suit and helped establish Florida as a national powerhouse in the early 90s. He recorded 2,172 yards and 24 touchdowns from 1990-93 and was inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

Willie Jr.'s younger brother, Terry, played for the Gators from 1995-98, helping the Gators win a national title in 1996, and his son, Kahleil, has been with the program since 2020, first as a walk-on quarterback and then as a receiver.

Cornelius and CJ Ingram

The Ingram's impact cross two sports. Cornelius Ingram (2004-08) spent time on the basketball team but was most notable for winning two national titles with the football program (2006, 2008). His best season came in 2007, where he was a candidate for the John Mackey Award after recording 34 receptions for 508 yards and seven touchdowns, which was tied for most on the team. A preseason ACL tear in 2008 ended his UF career.

pops let me bring #7 out of retirement last night 🤞🏾❤️ @CIngram_85 pic.twitter.com/YEh8weSGAy — CJ Ingram (@IngramCj_) May 21, 2021

CJ Ingram II, recruited in both sports, ultimately chose basketball and came off the bench as a true freshman in 2026. He averaged 2.2 points in limited minutes as a true freshman but is poised for a larger role as a sophomore next season.

Earnest and Myles Graham (and the Bullards)

One's a linebacker. One's a running back. Both disagree about who would win if they met in the A-gap.

Earnest Graham (1998-2002) became a staple of the late-Spurrier-era and first season of the Ron Zook era, rushing for 3,065 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career, both of which rank in the top five in program history.

Myles Graham (2024-present) has quickly become one of the better linebackers in the SEC while solidifying himself as a prominent leader ahead of new head coach Jon Sumrall's first season. His 76 tackles as a sophomore led Florida in 2025, and he was also one of four SEC players to record 75-plus tackles and seven-plus tackles-for-loss in the regular season.

Adding to the familial ties, the Graham's are related to former UF standout defender Thaddeus Bullard, who was previously married to Earnest's sister, and his sons TJ and Titus, who also currently play for the Gators.

Charlie, Johnell, Vernell Sr., Vernell Jr., Vernell III, Corey, Vincent and Vincent Brown Jr.

Contending with the Jacksons for deepest familial ties to the UF football program are the Browns.

Vernell Sr., Charlie and Johnell Brown each played at Florida in the 70s and 80s before Vernell Jr. became a standout corner from 2001-05, helping pave the way for the first of two national titles under Urban Meyer, the first of which came a year after he left.

Vernell Jr.'s sons, Vernell III and Corey, currently play for Florida. Vernell III enters his sophomore season after leading the Gators in receptions (40) and yards (512) and is poised to be one of Florida's key players on offense. Corey joined the program as a walk-on offensive lineman in 2026.

An INCREDIBLE weekend/moment for The Brown Family in “The Swamp” this past weekend!!! @VB3_9 & @VincentBrownJr1 suited up as 3rd generation 🐊s for their first Spring Game at the University of Florida!!! 🫡👌🏾🙌🏾✊🏾🧬😎 #ThemDamnBrowns pic.twitter.com/vAQZZUEhqY — Vernell Brown Jr. (@CoachVB_ESM) April 15, 2025

Vincent Brown, Vernell Sr.'s younger son, played at Florida after his brother and was a member of the 2008 national championship team. His son, Vincent Jr., transferred to Florida this offseason as a defensive back.

Adding to the legacy is Vernell Jr.'s daughter Kendall, a member of UF's track and field team.

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