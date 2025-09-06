Predictions for Florida Gators' Game Against USF
After a blowout victory against Long Island University, the 13th-ranked Florida Gators have an interesting test headed in their direction.
The South Florida Bulls, fresh off a convincing victory over ranked Boise State, head to the Swamp. On paper, the Bulls look to match up against the Gators. However, games that look one way in theory rarely play out the same in execution.
Florida Gators on SI gives multiple predictions for Saturday's game, which kicks off at 4:15 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.
Byrum Brown: the Rumbler, Bumbler and... Fumbler?
South Florida senior quarterback Byrum Brown is going to attempt to replicate his two-touchdown performance against Boise State. However, the Gators' speed could serve as a deterrent.
While Brown will rack up double-digit carries for at least 50 yards and a score, he will put the ball on the ground, which Florida will pick up. When a quarterback runs in the open field, they become a runner and shed the protection of the pocket. While executing safely, a Gator will make Brown fumble, building off a two-fumble recover game last week.
He runs extremely high, presenting a rather large target for tacklers.
Pick Your Poison
UF's offensive line should dominate the Bulls' front.
Under those circumstances, the offense really needs to choose what they want to do, as both options could lead to points and bushels of yards. Riding a hot hand, Florida should let the running game eat after quarterback DJ Lagway and the receivers put the game out of reach. USF does have corners capable of covering, but not the depth. Lagway settles in at 265 yards with three touchdown passes, as the game started to run away from South Florida at the half.
The Graham Game
With so much attention focused on the run, this matchup could focus around the linebacker spot. Sophomore Myles Graham could see a breakout. With his previous high for tackles sitting at seven, expect him to eclipse that with nine. Moreover, he will enjoy a highlight reel play or two with at least one resounding hit.
Trickery
South Florida enters the game undersized but very quick. They have no recourse but to overpursue and sell out on as many plays as possible. Remember in the first game, USF used a fake punt to catch Boise State sleeping. In a bit of irony, Florida will use a bit of special teams subterfuge, exciting the crowd and sealing USF's fate.
Score Prediction
Florida comes out fast, playing with pace and getting downhill on both sides of the ball. USF, to their credit, will hold their own for a few series. What will change the complexion of the game is Brown's fumble. Just when the Bulls look like they will make the game competitive, turnovers will slam the door shut. The Gators will tack on a couple of field goals for good measure, sending their opponents back to Tampa with a loss.
Florida 37, USF 17