Baugh Strikes Heisman Pose, Finds Endzone Thrice in Gators' Opening Win Over FAU

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After getting to campus late into the winter, Jon Sumrall made it a priority to ensure star running back Jadan Baugh stayed with the Florida Gators. So much so that Sumrall and Baugh spent Christmas Eve together, with the head coach traveling to Georgia to visit him and his family to keep him from entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Through one game of the 2026 season, such an effort has already paid off handsomely.

Baugh carried over the momentum of his 1,170-yard season a year ago in Florida’s 2026 opener against Florida Atlantic, rushing for 160 yards on 14 carries and scoring three touchdowns as the Gators won, 66-21, all while adding a couple of Heisman poses as he commences a headlining campaign as one of the nation's top running backs.

"Just a statement," Baugh said. "Me and my guys work for it so hard. I really want to give props to my O-line. They played they butt off today and helped me get to do those poses and stuff."

Jadan Baugh ran wild in Florida’s season opener 🔥



14 CAR, 160 RUYDS, 3 TD pic.twitter.com/uxj47ONZRc — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 6, 2026

The prolific back led the Gators to an impressive 38 first-half points, rushing for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. After the half, he would quickly eclipse 2,000 career yards before scoring for his third time, making it his second career game with three or more scores and his third career game with multiple touchdowns.

Baugh is now up to five touchdowns across his last two appearances after his 266-yard, two-touchdown effort in last year's win over Florida State to end the season.

“He's a really good football player. I tell Buster all the time, you don't know what to do, just hand it to 13. It'll work usually,” Sumrall said after the performance. “He's phenomenal. He's a great kid. Every bit as good as I thought he would be.”

The performance puts Baugh on pace for an impressive 1,920 rushing yards for the year. Though unlikely, the exciting start to the season is a great first step towards becoming the first Gator to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in consecutive seasons — something not even program legends such as Emmitt Smith or Fred Taylor can claim.

Draft-eligible after this season, his performance is also a strong step towards a potential first-round selection for Baugh, who is widely considered to be one of the top available backs in his upcoming draft class should he ultimately declare.

Scouts have raved about the true junior’s patience and ability to cut on a dime. However, there have been questions about whether he has true breakaway speed for the position, leading to Baugh making adjustments to his frame this offseason.

Down three pounds from a year ago, Baugh was clocked at 21.5 miles per hour in the fall while also recording a 600-pound squat. Baugh emphasized in the offseason that his body changes made him feel in "perfect game shape," while also explaining how offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner stressed that he needs to be in shape so he can carry the load offensively.

The Gators were able to do so against the Owls, featuring Baugh over the span of the first three quarters in the offensive explosion. Baugh broke off his longest career rush on a 61-yard scamper in the third quarter, leading to his third touchdown. He ended the night with four rushes of at least 10 yards, four rushes resulting in a first down and no rushes that resulted in negative yards.

He also took a few ankles from FAU defenders with him.

“Honestly, I've never seen anything like it. The dude is unreal,” quarterback Aaron Philo said on Baugh after the game. “... To have him in the backfield with me, he's a weapon. He really is.”

Jadan Baugh has six touchdown rushes over his last two games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The version of Baugh in the Swamp on Saturday night looked arguably better than his superstar form from a year ago, while the rusher still has bigger aspirations to achieve this year despite the self-proclaimed ‘statement’ against the Owls.

Regardless, it is safe to say Sumrall is rather grateful for his Christmas presence that would gift Florida another year with the star back.

“I told him before the game, ‘I'm glad you're still here. Thanks for staying,’” Sumrall said. “Very glad he's a Florida Gator.”

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