Redrafting 2010 Florida Gators NFL Draft First-Round Picks
The 2010 NFL Draft Class featured three Florida Gators alumni in the first round. In the Pro Football Focus redraft, two of them remain in the first round while a second-rounder moves up into the first round. However, one notable first-round pick gets bumped out of the first round entirely.
Let’s dive into where these Gators ended up in the alternate timeline. For extra clarification, the teams and selections listed are the re-draft ones, not the real-life teams and picks.
Carlos Dunlap, Defensive End: Seattle Seahawks, 14th Overall
Original Pick By Seahawks: Safety Earl Thomas III (Texas)
The one who fell to Day Two of the draft in real lift would go first in the do over.
Carlos Dunlap was originally drafted in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 54th pick. He played there for 10 years before eventually moving on to Seattle. The Seahawks get his services immediately this time around.
According to PFF, Dunlap had a 72.4 overall grade as a rookie, and he never dropped below that during his entire 13-year career.
During his time in the NFL, Dunlap played in 197 games, making 125 starts and 578 total tackles. He also had 100 sacks, 123 tackles for loss, 22 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries, one of which he brought back for a touchdown. He also had 77 pass deflections and two interceptions, both of which he brought back for six.
Joe Haden, Cornerback: Houston Texans, 20th Overall
Original Pick By Texans: Safety Kareem Jackson (Alabama)
Joe Haden was originally drafted seventh overall by the Cleveland Browns. He spent seven years there before moving over to their AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He finished his NFL career with Pittsburgh, lasting another five years in the black and yellow.
According to PFF, Haden ranked at 84.2 overall grade (the highest of his career) and went on to make the Pro Bowl three times in his career (2013, 2014 and 2019).
Haden played in 158 games, starting in 148 of them. He made 615 total tackles throughout his career, 14 tackles for loss and three sacks. He made 155 pass deflections, 29 interceptions (two pick-sixes), seven forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Maurkice Pouncey, Center: New Orleans Saints, 32nd Overall
Original Pick By Saints: cornerback Patrick Peterson (LSU)
Maurkice Pouncey was one of the leaders on the 2008 National Championship team. He was originally drafted at No.18 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team he would play his entire 10-year career with.
According to PFF, during that time, he was a nine-time Pro Bowler, a two-time First-Time All-Pro and a three-time Second-Team All-Pro. With PFF’s blocking grade system, from 2014 to 2018, the center’s average pass-block grade was 81.2. He played in 134 games for the Steelers across his career, starting in every single one of them.
The Notable Bump
The Denver Broncos took Gators legendary quarterback Tim Tebow in the 25th overall pick. However, his tenure with the Broncos, nor his NFL career overall, panned out. Instead, the Baltimore Ravens don’t trade this pick away, and they select wide receiver Golden Tate.