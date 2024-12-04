S Lagonza Hawyard Signs with Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Lagonza Hayward, the No. 3 safety in the 2025 class according to On3, has signed with the Florida Gators on Early National Signing Day, which completes a projected flip from Tennessee.
He announced his decision on Wednesday during a ceremony at his high school. Hayward joins fellow safety Hylton Stubbs and corner Ben Hanks Jr. in the Gators' defensive back signee class.
The consensus four-star prospect out of Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County is also rated as the No. 53 overall player in the country, according to On3, and is a consensus top-15 safety across all four major recruiting sites.
Hayward (6-1, 205 pounds) first became a realistic target for Florida over the summer after an official visit where he named the Gators as his top school slightly ahead of South Carolina.
“The people inside the building make the place feel special. Like being around them, it’s like I knew them my whole life and I just met them last month,” Hayward told Gators Illustrated.
However, it was Tennessee who earned his pledge on July 27 after a late push from the Volunteers, and after early season struggles from the Gators, it seemed as if Florida had moved out of contention. As with most of Florida's late additions, the Gators' decision to retain Napier along with a strong defensive finish to the regular season put Hayward back on the table.
He eventually decommitted from Tennessee on Dec. 1, and predictions for the Gators to land his pledge came in shortly after.
Read about Hayward via Gators Illustrated's scouting report:
"A big-body safety, Hayward has all the key tools to be an effective player at the collegiate level with a good frame, wingspan and on-field abilities. His size and strength to go with a high IQ playmaking ability makes him a strong, turnover-savvy defender with hard-hitting abilities. A two-way player for Toombs County, Hayward has recorded over 2,400 yards with 27 touchdowns receiving in four varsity seasons while making 140 tackles and nine interceptions in that time. Considering Florida's needs at defensive back, Hayward could be a day-one contributor for Florida.