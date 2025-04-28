Report: DJ Lagway Returns to Throwing
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- While the Florida Gators football team is back to the regular offseason, quarterback DJ Lagway is continuing to work his way back from the shoulder issue that severely limited him in spring camp.
Now, it appears the Gators' sophomore starter is nearing his return and will be a full-fledged participant by the time fall camp arrives. Lagway's father, Derek, recently confirmed to Gators Online's Keith Niebuhr that the former five-star is throwing again in private workouts as the team is away until fall camp.
Lagway did not throw in any of the viewing periods during camp or in the spring game, although head coach Billy Napier confirmed after the annual scrimmage that Lagway would start throwing soon.
“DJ's doing great,” he said. "He'll start throwing here in a couple weeks. But, yeah, just in general, very positive there.”
Lagway's injury, although never publicly specified by Napier, is believed to be a lingering issue from a high school injury. He also was dealing with a lower-body issue separate from the hamstring injury that forced him to miss a game a year ago.
“I think we're working on just kind of getting him in position for the next step, but in general, there are a lot of positives," Napier said after the spring game. “Everything's on schedule.”
Napier would go onto explain that Lagway would be "100 percent" by the time the team starts organized activities in June. After initially splitting time with Graham Mertz before being limited by his hamstring injury right after he became the full-time starter, Lagway will look to take a big jump from his 1900-yard, 12-touchdown season as a true freshman.
“He's starting to become that coach on the field,” quarterbacks coach Ryan O’Hara said during spring camp. “Whereas last year, he made a lot of plays and he kind of knew what was going on, and his instincts are so pure that he can make it happen. But now he's becoming really dialed in. His leadership, I think, is going to the next level.”