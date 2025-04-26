Mertz Drafted by Houston Texans
Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz is off the board.
The Houston Texas on Saturday drafted the outgoing two-year starter in the Sixth Round with the 197th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mertz is the fifth Gator selected in this year's draft after receiver Chimere Dike (Titans), Cam Jackson (Panthers), Jason Marshall Jr. (Dolphins) and Shemar James (Cowboys).
While the wins were hard to come by in Mertz's time as Florida's starting quarterback, he proved himself to be an efficient signal-caller with 3694 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions across 16 starts over the last two seasons.
However, Mertz never got to finish a season with the team after a collarbone injury in 2023 and ACL tear in 2024 midway through the year. However, his leadership qualities stood out despite being unable to play.
"Graham is obviously one of my favorite players to coach in my entire 20 years of coaching," head coach Billy Napier said. "And, you know, just to see him come back in the building, the room lights up when the guy walks in and did a lot for this place, been through some battles. You know, another high value player, in my opinion. Somebody is going to get a guy who brings a ton of experience, production, leadership. Do a lot for an organization and certainly very capable, potentially one day being a starter in the National Football League, in my opinion. So it's been a ton of fun to get the calls after the interviews."
Mertz returned to throwing for his pro day in March, but his true status for the 2025 season with Houston remains to be seen. With starting CJ Stroud returning, Mertz will be battling for a backup spot as a rookie.
“I think Graham Mertz is going to come into an NFL team and he's gonna battle for that two spot," UF quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara said during spring camp. "I've had about maybe 10 conversations with NFL teams. They're very excited about getting a young guy with a good skill set. He's big, he's got good mechanics, he's got the arm talent."
The goal for Mertz, first, will be to get fully cleared to play before making a push for a roster spot as a rookie.
"I've had a lot of experiences in college. Obviously I'm coming off an ACL, so I know it'll take however long the team doctor thinks before I can get out there and start playing," he said at his pro day. "But my goal is, be ready to go for minicamp. My selling point is, I've been a team captain four times in college. That's kind of hard to say. Had a lot of experiences, learned from them all, and I know how to lead men. Point blank period. That's how I that's how I go. But I've learned every step of the way through my journey."