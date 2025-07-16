Report: Gators' 2025 Fall Camp Dates Revealed
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' start for the next step in the offseason has been revealed.
According to On3's Zach Abolverdi, the Gators will hold its 2025 fall camp from Wednesday, July 30 until Wednesday, Aug. 20, with practices on Mondays through Thursdays. Florida will also hold two scrimmages in that span with one on Aug. 9 and the other on Aug. 16.
Florida will hold its first media availability of the fall when the team reports on July 29 with head coach Billy Napier, offensive coordinator Russ Callaway, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, special teams coordinator Joe Houston and director of strength and conditioning Tyler Miles all set to speak.
Select players will be made available to the media that day, as well.
Napier, alongside quarterback DJ Lagway, center Jake Slaughter and defensive lineman Caleb Banks, attended his fourth SEC Media Day as the Gators' head coach and gave some insight into what the rest of the offseason up until training camp will look like.
"The most important thing right now is that we finish this summer. We need to try to create some momentum here as we get into training camp. The next 40 days are going to be critical," he said Wednesday. "I think it's important that we focus on how we prepare. We gotta continue to build the resiliency and the toughness of this team. We gotta stay process oriented, and we have to have the discipline to keep following through, and we gotta be the best teammate that we can be.
"I think if this group, if we're loyal to each other, all right, and we do the absolute best we can do for each other, we got a chance to have a really, really good football team that can put the ball down and play with any team in the country. I'm confident that our best is good enough to get it done, and I think this is a special group."
Florida opens the 2025 season on Aug. 31 at home against Long Island at 7 p.m.