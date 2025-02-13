Report: Gators' DB Asa Turner has Surgery
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- As he pursues a medical redshirt for a seventh season in college football, Florida Gators safety Asa Turner has reportedly had surgery on his right hamstring, according to 247 Sports' Graham Hall.
Turner made one appearance for Florida in 2024, the team's season-opening loss to Miami. Early in the third quarter, the former Washington transfer went down with a non-contact leg injury and never saw the field again.
"Injuries are challenging, man. It's one of the more challenging things for the players. And coaches as well, I think," head coach Billy Napier said on Oct. 28. "Asa has been a very steady player and person/leader. He's provided some veteran kind of good work ethic, example, how to communicate, go about your business. He's done a nice job in that regard. And even when he's been absent there are some things he's done to help the squad as a whole."
As Florida's offseason workout program began, Turner, who was supposed to run out of collegiate eligibility after the 2024 season, was seen working out with the team in a now-deleted picture posted by co-offensive line coach Jonathan Decoster.
Napier later clarified to 247 Sports' Zach Goodall that Turner was pursuing an additional season of eligibility due to his injury. It is unclear when or even if the NCAA will grant Turner the medical hardship waiver.
Turner first earned a free year of eligibility from the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic before earning a traditional redshirt in 2023 after only playing in four regular season games due to injury.
His second redshirt used that season allowed him one final season for 2024 but was supposed to be his one traditional redshirt.
“It’s an interesting situation because I came into college starting my true freshman season in the middle of the year so I didn’t redshirt, COVID happened and I got a fifth year, medical redshirt last year so now I’ve got six years," Turner said last August. "So it’s kind of a blessing in disguise, just being able to come out here and bang with Coach (Will) Harris and hopefully just make something shake this year and go to the playoffs.”
As it stands, Turner's position with the program remains uncertain due to the waiver as well as Florida's current safeties room. The Gators return two experienced starters in juniors Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton while also having redshirt freshmen Greg Smith III and Josiah Davis alongside true freshmen Hylton Stubbs and Lagonza Hayward.
Not to mention, the Gators are limited in roster space due to NCAA roster cuts and SEC scholarship limits. As a graduate, Turner is not limited by NCAA transfer windows, but he would be barred from transferring to an SEC school during the spring window.
The Gators are currently in its second phase of the offseason program in preparation for spring camp, which will start next month.