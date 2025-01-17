Report: Gators WR Coach Billy Gonzales Agrees to Extension
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A second Florida Gators football assistant has reportedly agreed to a contract extension.
Wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales will remain on the staff after agreeing to an extension ahead of his contract expiring at the end of the month, On3's Zach Abolverdi reported on Friday. No details of how long the extension is for or how much Gonzales will be paid was immediately made available.
In his third different tenure with the Gators, Gonzales has been a staple of consistency for the program's receiver room. After rejoining the program ahead of the 2023 season, Gonzales has seen breakout campaigns from transfers Ricky Pearsall, Chimere Dike and Elijhah Badger under Gonzales' tutelage.
He's also aided in the recruiting efforts of back-to-back strong receiver classes with Tank Hawkins and TJ Abrams joining in 2024 and five-star Dallas Wilson, five-star Vernell Brown III, four-star Naeshaun Montgomery and three-star Muizz Tounkara joining in this past class.
Gonzales' previous history with the program stands out, as well. He was Florida's receivers coach from under Urban Meyer 2005-2009 while also holding the recruiting coordinator position from 2008-2009. He rejoined the staff under Dan Mullen from 2018-2021 and was integral in the development of players such as Kadarius Toney, Tre Grimes, Van Jefferson and Jacob Copeland.
Gonzales is the second of Florida's six assistants whose current contracts are set to expire on Jan. 31 to agree to an extension. Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke reportedly agreed to an extension on Thursday.
Assistant coaches with expiring contracts include co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Rob Sale, co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Russ Callaway, edge rushers coach Mike Peterson and strength and conditioning coordinator Tyler Miles.
It should be noted that Sale and Callaway have been active participants in the Gators' offseason recruiting trips.
The Gators also have one on-field coaching position open with the departure of defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, although it's unclear how head coach Billy Napier will fill the position.
Florida is also actively searching for a GM-like position with interviews already being held. The expectation is for the position, which will handle issues such as revenue share and other roster-related tasks, to be filled in the near future.