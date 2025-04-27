Social Media Reacts to Dolphins Drafting Florida Gators CB Jason Marshall Jr.
With the 150th pick in the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Florida Gators cornerback Jason Marshall Jr., making him the 18th corner off the board.
The Miami native was the second highest rated corner in his recruiting class before spending all four years in Gainesville, where he racked up 98 total tackles and 25 pass deflections. In his final season as a Gator, he earned his highest PFF grade of his career at 71.2.
Now headed to his hometown team, Marshall Jr. enters a relatively open corner room where he projects to be a second-string corner for the Dolphins. There has also notably been plenty of trade rumors around Miami’s star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
As the third of seven Gators drafted this year, the selection sent Twitter into a frenzy.