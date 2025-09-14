Stock Report For Gators Loss to LSU: Lagway Continues Tumble
The Florida Gators fell to rival LSU in Death Valley on Saturday, 20-10. It was a tight game from start to finish, but the Gators couldn’t pull off the upset.
On that note, it’s time for the latest stock report.
Stock Up
Gators Defense
The defensive side of the ball gave the Gators every chance to win the game. They held LSU to 20 points, including just two touchdowns, despite five turnovers on offense in the game.
It’s a game that should have completely unraveled for Florida, and that was the expectation of some after the loss to USF last week. However, they continue to prove their worth and how far they’ve come since the start of last season.
Vernell Brown III
Even in a game where the offense struggled again, Brown continued to show off his raw abilities. The freshman wide receiver reeled in 62 yards on eight receptions. It was a respectable effort, but the standout moment again came while on special teams.
He had some strong returns again, including a 20-yard return that set Florida up on their 45-yard line. It should have been a golden moment to pick up a score. In theory, it proved to be that - except for LSU, not Florida.
Jadan Baugh
Baugh proved effective both from the ground and from the air. He rushed for 46 yards on 10 carries (4.6 yards per carry) and picked up 59 receiving yards on seven catches.
It was another game where his efforts should have helped put his team in a position to win, but it went to waste.
Stock Down
DJ Lagway
Five interceptions. That’s the glaring stat of the night. One resulted in a pick-six, the final score of the game, and the only score of the second half. Four of them were in LSU territory, including one that was picked off in the end zone.
Turnovers lose football games, and Lagway threw himself out of a drive too many times. Maintaining possession doesn’t guarantee that these drives would have led to scores, but it’s hard to argue that it was the main hurdle to a win.
Billy Napier
Every loss just puts more eyes on him and how much longer he has. A win over LSU wouldn’t have won everyone back over, but after the loss to USF at home, it would have gone a long way to win in Death Valley.
Playcalling was questionable at times again. Lagway didn’t do him any favors either.
Perhaps a win would only be delaying the inevitable, but delaying what was considered a forgone conclusion last year was what bought him the chance to coach this season.
Winning cures all, and so far, he has just one in the first three games.
Offensive Discipline
For a moment, it looked like the Gators had an explosive 87-yard play for a touchdown. That was taken away with a holding penalty levied on tight end Hayden Hansen. He picked up another penalty, along with two from offensive lineman Knijeah Harris and another false start on the offense.
It’s not the main culprit for the loss, but it didn’t help.