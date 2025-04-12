Three Things I Want to See in the Gators' Spring Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators hit the field in front of a crowd for the first time in 2025 with Saturday's spring game inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Split in half with Team Orange composed of the first-team defense and second-team offense and Team Blue composed of the first-team offense and second-team defense, Saturday's scrimmage will give fans their first opportunity to see the 2025 squad in action.
Here are three things I personally want to see in Saturday's spring game.
1. Aidan Warner Spin It
With DJ Lagway not expected to throw, transfer Harrison Bailey and Lagway's 2024 backup Aidan Warner have been taking the bulk of snaps with freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and Clay Millen providing depth.
Florida's quarterback depth issues were well-known as Lagway missed time with injuries. As a result, the room has been a major focus with questions on if Bailey, a veteran in age but underclassmen in experience, is the answer to the backup issues or if Warner, who struggled mightily when thrown into action, has actually improved, something both Napier and quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara have alluded to.
"I think doing it all over again, and now knowing, 'Okay, I'm in the battle right here for the two spot.' I think the reps are so crucial at quarterback, you know, you kind of build your file cabinet," O'Hara said. "'Alright, this is this play versus this coverage,' you know what I mean? And he's got those reps in that experience now. He's got the arm talent, he can do it."
I want to see which quarterback can separate themself from the other. Bailey was brought in to be Lagway's backup, but Warner may move his record in quarterback competitions to 2-0 after passing up Millen last season.
Warner will lead the blue team offense, which includes Lagway and other members of the expected first-team offense, with Bailey taking charge of the orange team offense.
2. Big Plays for the Freshmen Receivers
Florida's three-man spring enrollee receiver class of Dallas Wilson, Vernell Brown III and Naeshaun Montgomery compose 75 percent of arguably the best freshman receiver class in the country (Muizz Tounkara will join in the summer).
With tremendous speed from Brown III and Montgomery combined with Wilson's size, the trio has had all eyes on them throughout camp as they look to carve a role immediately within the offense.
"Those three guys, they’re very, very, very tight with one another," receivers coach Billy Gonzales said. "They push each other, and they compete with one another, and they work their butt off. Super excited about those things with that group right there."
Verified speed from the trio, alongside tremendous size and catch ability from Wilson, make this group one to keep an eye on, and I want to see if Florida can use them to stretch the field vertically and how they've connected with Warner and Bailey.
Wilson, who has been seen working behind transfer J. Michael Sturdivant in drills, and Montgomery, who has been seen working behind Aidan Mizell, will be with the rest of the second-team offense on Team Orange.
Brown III, who has been working in the slot, is expected to see the bulk of the snaps at the position with Eugene Wilson III being non-contact for most of spring camp.
3. High Intensity from the Start to the Finish
Napier's lone disappointment from the team's prior scrimmage came from a slow start. Although the team reportedly picked up the intensity throughout the scrimmage, it's something Napier wants to avoid on Saturday.
"We lacked a little bit of energy in the very beginning, but it ramped up," he said April 1. "It got competitive pretty quick. But, yeah, it's never going to be, you know, I'm never satisfied at this point. You know, there's a lot of stuff to clean up, but in general, I thought the effort, the attitude for probably two-thirds of the day was really good.”
Is this a cliche thing to put on my list? Sure. Is it hard to gauge a good play by the offense vs. a bad play by the difference in a scrimmage? Sure.
However, after last year's barn burner that ended in a fixed game-winning field goal, I want to see some clean, high-intensity competition on Saturday.