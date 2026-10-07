Tracking the Enemy: How Florida's 2026 Opponents Performed in Week Five

The Missouri Tigers handed the Florida Gators their first loss of the season on Saturday in Columbia, 45-17. Florida's rushing attack was stifled all four quarters, which forced quarterback Aaron Philo to step up. Unfortunately for the Gators, Philo had a rough outing on the road, too.

With that said, here is how the Gators' 2026 opponents fared in Week Five of the season.

Week 6: vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3, 0-3 SEC)

Last Week: vs. No. 24 Kentucky

Outcome: L, 35-34

This Week: @ No. 16 Florida

Another week in the SEC for South Carolina, another conference loss in the books. Despite jumping out to a 17-0 lead, the Gamecocks lost 35-34.

Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers had a strong performance on Saturday. He threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 147 yards.

The defense struggled to contain the Wildcats after the first quarter. They allowed 24 points combined in the second and third quarters, giving Kentucky a 24-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Then, another 11 in the fourth quarter and overtime. In the end, a two-point conversion from the Wildcats won them the game in overtime.

Week 7: @ No. 1 Texas Longhorns (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

Last Week: BYE Week

Outcome: BYE Week

This Week: vs. Oklahoma

After a bye week, the top-ranked Longhorns are set to face heated rival Oklahoma for the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry. A win would solifify the Longhorns' standing as the No. 1 team ahead of its matchup against the Gators while also giving them three straight wins over the Sooners.

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0 SEC)

Last Week: vs. Vanderbilt

Outcome: W, 38-14

This Week: @ No. 6 Alabama

Georgia continued its winning ways on Saturday against Vanderbilt. They outperformed the Commodores in nearly every category and even shut them out in the second half, earning their third SEC win this season.

Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton was superb against the Commodores' defense. He was 25-for-32, with 295 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs also had 176 rushing yards between eight players. Running back Bo Walker led the way with 71 yards on five carries, including a 59-yard rush.

Week 10: vs. Oklahoma Sooners (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

Last Week: BYE WEEK

This Week: vs. No. 1 Texas

Week 11: @ Kentucky Wildcats (4-1, 2-1 SEC)

Last Week: @ South Carolina

Outcome: W, 35-34

This Week: vs. No. 10 LSU

Despite defensive struggles against the Gamecocks, the Wildcats pulled out another SEC road victory on Saturday.

Kentucky won it in overtime against South Carolina. The Gamecocks went passive in overtime, opting for a PAT rather than a two-point conversion after their touchdown. However, Kentucky went for the win, completing a two-point conversion to win it.

Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey led the way. He threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns against South Carolina. Wide receiver Kenny Darby also helped out, catching 12 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Week 12: vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

Last Week: @ No. 2 Georgia

Outcome: L, 38-14

This Week: vs. No. 9 Ole Miss

Vanderbilt is still winless in the SEC, following a defeat in Athens to the Georgia Bulldogs. The Commodores' offense faltered on Saturday, and the defense did not help much either.

The Commodores produced 208 passing yards and 85 rushing yards against the Bulldogs. Quarterback Blaze Berlowitz was 12-for-23 with 190 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

There is one caveat to this contest. Vanderbilt was without star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis.

Week 13: @ Florida State Seminoles (3-2, 1-1 ACC)

Last Week: vs. Virginia

Outcome: W, 38-7

This Week: @ Louisville

The Seminoles came out prepared for the big-time ACC matchup. Although the Cavaliers scored the game's first seven points, the Seminoles rattled off the next 38.

Florida State's defense provided a big lift. It held the Virginia offense to 205 yards and logged 10 sacks. It also limited the Cavaliers' rushing attack to 37 yards.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels proved his worth. He threw for 183 yards and rushed for 136 yards and five touchdowns, including an 81-yard touchdown.

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