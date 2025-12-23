Tulane Players Leave Emotional Message For New Gators HC Jon Sumrall

After Tulane’s 41-10 loss to Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff, Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall can now turn his full attention to his new team.

While he may no longer be the head coach of the Blue Wave, he seems to have formed a meaningful bond with some of his former players.

“I can’t explain how special he is, not just as a coach but as a person,” said Tulane linebacker Makai Williams. “He’s one of those people that you will always have a connection with no matter where you are in life.”

Man, I can’t explain how special he is…not just as a coach but as a person. He’s one of those people that you will always have a connection with no matter where you are in life. Thank you for helping me become a champion 🤞🏽 Love you Coach❤️ https://t.co/WVDlHbTPiR — Makai Williams (@makai_41) December 21, 2025

Tulane offensive lineman Darion Reed echoed that sentiment by highlighting his former head coach’s character.

“Hell of a coach, but a better man,” Reed said. “Impact resides in the way you treat people, not in what you can do for them. In Sumrall’s corner for life!”

Hell of a coach, but a better man. Impact resides in the way you treat people, not in what you can do for them. In Sumrall’s corner for life!! https://t.co/31BN0lHqhS — Darion Reed (@dreedfour) December 21, 2025

The praise wasn’t just limited to his former players, as Tulane athletic director David Harris also left Sumrall a message.

“You will forever be a member of the Green Wave family,” Harris said. “I wish you nothing but success at Florida. Much respect and appreciation to you always.”

Thank you @CoachJonSumrall. You gave your heart to @GreenWaveFB and led us to a championship and our first ever berth in the CFP. You will forever be a member of the Green Wave family. I wish you nothing but success at Florida. Much respect and appreciation to you always. #RMFW https://t.co/WmDE3ej2oq — David Harris (@DavidHarrisAD) December 22, 2025

Through two seasons at Tulane , Sumrall compiled a 20-8 record while finishing 14-2 in American Conference play. This year, the Blue Wave finished 11-3, beating North Texas 34-21 in the American Conference Championship before falling to Ole Miss on Saturday.

After a pair of successful seasons at Tulane, the new Gators head coach left a message of his own to his former program.

“The players, staff and fans have provided us with experiences that will last a lifetime,” Sumrall said. “We have fallen in love with this place and the people.”

He also looked ahead to his future at Florida, expressing excitement about what lies ahead.

“I can not wait to invest in the lives of our players at Florida on and off the field,” Sumrall said. “You are going to get everything we have every single day.”

Even while preparing Tulane for a College Football Playoff appearance, he balanced Florida’s recruiting and staff responsibilities, keeping key commits in place by signing 17 players on early signing day, and continuing to build his staff.

He’s also expected to bring several members of his Tulane staff with him, including strength and conditioning coordinator Rusty Whitt, special teams coordinator Jonathan Galante and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, who is expected to work with Florida’s quarterbacks.

More From Florida Gators on SI