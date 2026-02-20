Which 2027 Gators Targets Could Commit to Jon Sumrall and Florida Next?

As Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators continue to gain momentum on the recruiting trail this 2027 cycle, top priorities for the new staff have begun to set dates for official visits and cut down their lists of top schools heading into the spring.

With only one commitment in the class so far, four-star defensive back Amare Nugent, the Gators feel headed for a busy next few months as prospects begin to make final decisions and the program progresses towards the 2026 season.

That being said, here is a list of a few 2027 prospects that Florida Gators on SI feel good about as far as where the Gators currently stand.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard Four-Star WR Anthony Jennings (National No. 222, No. 31 WR)

Jennings has continued to mention the Gators being at the top of his list recently. With an official visit scheduled for June 4-6, the Gators could see a commitment if they continue to impress the speedster receiver and stay consistent in building an already strong relationship.

“I can definitely see myself playing in the swamp as a Gator,” Jennings told Florida Gators on SI. “Ever since I stepped foot on campus, I fell in love with the place and my love just keeps growing stronger with the new staff, so I’m looking forward to the future.”

Bluffton (S.C.) Four-Star Amare Patterson (National No. 326, No. 45 WR)

A clear priority for Jon Sumrall at the position, the race for Patterson looks to be headed towards a showdown between the Gators and rival Georgia Bulldogs. Patterson has visited Florida more than any other program, with an official visit in Gainesville scheduled for June 11-13. The Gators seem to be in a good spot, but will have to fight till the end for the coveted prospect.

“The Swamp is crazy on game day, and it’s a place I could picture myself playing at,” Patterson told Florida Gators on SI. “They’re definitely in the mix.”

Key West (Fla.) Three-Star DL Josh Johnson (National No. 749, No. 83 DL)

Despite entering the recruitment for Johnson somewhat recently, the small-island prospect already has Florida seemingly high on his list. Growing up watching the Gators, Johnson included the school in his final top six just four days after they extended an offer, with a possible battle between in-state rival Miami brewing.

“It would be an honor to… work towards becoming the next Gator and Conch legend at Florida,” Johnson told Florida Gators on SI. “Playing for an in-state school and representing my city would be special to me. I definitely think that pride in where I’m from will play a role in my recruitment.”

Sarasota (Fla.) Booker Four-Star DL Maleek Lee (National No. 309, No. 35 DL)

Another recruitment that Florida is somewhat new to, Lee seems to have a strong initial interest in the Gators after an offer earlier this month. Led by unit coach Gerald Chatman, Florida has built momentum for the in-state riser, while Lee told Florida Gators on SI that he hopes to set up dates for another visit in the near future.

“Florida definitely caught my attention early. After the offer, they’ve become a serious contender for me,” he said. “I like what they’re building and I’m taking them seriously in my decision.”

Other Crystal-Balls

The Gators momentum on the trail has also led to two crystal-ball predictions from On3 analysts recently, with three-star former Tennessee commit Kamauri Whitfield and four-star in-state defensive lineman Tyler Alexander both forecasted to commit to the Gators in the near future. Both have seen a consistently strong push for Florida’s new staff this cycle and are names to watch.