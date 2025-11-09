Turnovers Cost Gators, Lagway Benched in 38-7 Loss to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky.-- DJ Lagway and the entire Florida Gators roster had a game to forget.
Lagway, throwing three interceptions in the first half, was benched in favor of freshman Tramell Jones Jr. in the third quarter, while Florida gave up a season-high in points in the 38-7 loss to Kentucky.
The 31-point loss, Florida's third-straight in Lexington, was the Gators' most lopsided defeat to the Wildcats since a 34-point loss in 1950.
It was Lagway's third multi-interception game this season following his five-interception night against LSU and a two-interception game against Mississippi State. He surpassed his nine-interception freshman season in Saturday's loss.
In relief, Jones Jr. went 9-for-17 for 61 yards, leading Florida to a punt and two turnovers on downs in three drives. Lagway finished the game going 11-for-19 for 83 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
Florida turned the ball over four times in the first half with Lagway's three interceptions and a fumble by KD Daniels as Kentucky took a 24-7 lead at halftime. Lagway's first interception, coming on the game's first drive, led to a Kentucky field goal, while Daniels' fumble led to Kentucky's second touchdown of the game, a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jason Patterson to take a 17-7 lead.
While Kentucky held the lead, thanks to a 29-yard touchdown pass from Boley to JJ Hester to take a 10-3 lead and a two-yard rush from Seth McGowan to take a 24-7 lead, the Wildcats were not innocent in the turnover battle themselves.
A muffed punt in the first quarter led to a 10-yard touchdown pass from DJ Lagway to Jadan Baugh to give Florida a 7-3 lead, and after Lagway's two interceptions in the second quarter, Bolley fumbled and threw an interception.
Florida and Kentucky combined for four turnovers across the final seven plays of the first half.
Kentucky poured onto its lead to open the third quarter with a 13-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a five-yard score from McGowan and a 65-yard touchdown rush from Dante Dowdell early in the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats a 38-7 lead.
The Gators (3-6, 2-4 SEC) travel to Ole Miss next week for its final road game of the season and one loss away from its fourth losing season in five years and missing a bowl game for the second time in three seasons. Kickoff against the Rebels is at 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.