DJ Lagway Benched as Gators Trail Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky.-- The Florida Gators have made a change at quarterback.
After a three-interception first half from sophomore DJ Lagway, marking his third multi-interception performance this season, the Gators turned to freshman Tramell Jones Jr. for the team's first drive of the third quarter.
Lagway was 11-for-19 for 83 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions as Kentucky took a 24-7 lead at halftime. His performance brought his season totals to 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, surpassing his interception total from last season.
Jones Jr., a four-star signee from the 2025 recruiting class, is making his second appearance this season. He threw for 131 yards and two scores in the Gators' 55-0 win over Long Island to open the season.
He beat out 2024 backup Aidan Warner and veteran transfer Harrison Bailey in fall camp to become Lagway's backup.
Lagway has been heavily criticized for his performance in 2025 after missing nearly all of the offseason due to various injuries. Last week against Georgia, Lagway missed a wide-open Tank Hawkins that would have likely been a touchdown before underthrowing a wide-open J. Michael Sturdivant in the fourth quarter as Florida lost, 24-20.
This week, interim head coach Billy Gonzales said the focus with Lagway was continuing to relax.
"He's been pretty good," Gonzales said on Wednesday. "I usually grab him during stretch and then try to grab him in the middle of the field during practice and just ask him how everything's going. 'Are you good? You like everything?' To me, that's the most important piece. If a quarterback don't like it, don't feel comfortable, take the play out and move on to the next play. But he's been pretty good. He's been really good. And to be honest with you, both quarterbacks have had really good days today."
It's unclear if Jones Jr.'s ascension and Lagway's benching will be a permanent change, but Gonzales is expected to adress the change in his postgame press conference.
After Kentucky, the Gators have three games left on the season in a trip to Ole Miss next week followed by home games against Tennessee and Florida State. Should the change be permanent and Jones Jr. play in all three games, he would burn through a year of eligibility.
Kentucky leads Florida, 31-7, at the end of the third quarter behind two touchdown passes from quarterback Cutter Boley and two touchdown rushes from Seth McGowan, including one to open the third quarter.
Jones Jr. led Florida on a 14-play, 31-yard drive going 5-for-8 for 33 yards while being sacked once. The Gators punted on the drive.