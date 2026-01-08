Popular DB Announces Return to Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A popular member of the Florida Gators' secondary on Wednesday announced his return to the program for the 2026 season.

Rising redshirt senior safety Alfonzo Allen Jr., who emerged as a consistent tackler in the back-half of the 2025 season, revealed he would stay with the program for his final year of eligibility through the coaching change.

A walk-on who joined the program in 2024 after transferring from Baylor, Allen Jr. broke out in the team's win over Mississippi State Oct. 18 with a 15-tackle game against the Bulldogs in his first career start. The performance made him the first UF player since 2021 to record a 15-tackle game.

"I mean, I ain't stat chasing. I'm just trying to do whatever God want me to do on the field," he said after the game.

He later saw extensive time on defense in the Ole Miss, Tennessee and Florida State games, recording two starts. He finished the season 10th on the team with 34 tackles despite only playing in six games, only four of which had extensive time on defense.

Prior to his breakout in 2025, Allen Jr. played in four games in 2024, seeing his best performance in the bowl win over Tulane with an interception and tackle.

“The pick at Tulane was a crazy moment, honestly, but like I said, back to being in practice, taking the reps," he said. "Coach prepared us for it. So, just execute as soon as you get on the field and make the most of my opportunities.”

Allen Jr. came to Florida after two years at Baylor, where he was recruited by former UF defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. Now set to finish his career at Florida, he is reuniting with former Baylor teammates DJ Coleman and DK Kalu, who both recently committed to Florida out of the transfer portal.

He also creates some stability at safety for Florida, which is undergoing significant changes after losing starter Jordan Castell and reserve Josiah Davis to the portal. Florida also lost nickel-corner duo Aaron Gates and Sharif Denson to transfer. The Gators are retaining Bryce Thornton, Lagonza Hayward and Drake Stubbs at both spots and also added former Kentucky safety Cam Dooley from the portal on Wednesday.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Friday and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

More From Florida Gators on SI