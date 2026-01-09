Gators Predicted to Land SEC Transfer WR After Sudden Portal Entry

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After initially declaring for the NFL Draft, former Auburn receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has instead decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the Florida Gators appear poised to land the veteran.

Singleton Jr. on Friday was predicted to choose Florida by On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong shortly after entering the portal. He has one year of eligibility remaining after a one-year stint at Auburn, where he played under now-UF receivers coach Marcus Davis, and a two-year stint at Georgia Tech, where he played under now-UF offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

He is one of the top portal receivers in the country.

NEW: On3's @PeteNakos has logged an expert prediction for Florida to land Auburn transfer WR Eric Singleton Jr.🐊https://t.co/ybbH7fulrW https://t.co/Q9rCVxQf1U pic.twitter.com/JDCX2f3EnF — On3 (@On3sports) January 9, 2026

Singleton Jr. (5-10, 180 pounds) has had an extremely productive college career, recording three-straight 500-yard, three-touchdown seasons. He has 162 catches for 2,002 yards and 12 touchdowns throughout his career.

He was rated as the No. 1 receiver and a top five portal prospect in last year's cycle, when he transferred from Georgia Tech to Auburn.

After retaining Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, Singleton Jr. projects as Florida's third starter, should he commit to the Gators. Florida has also added Wake Forest transfer Micah Mays Jr. and Georgia Tech transfer Bailey Stockton from the portal, has retained rotational piece TJ Abrams and has added high school prospects Davian Groce, Justin Williams and Marquez Daniel.

So far, Florida has added 18 commits through the portal and is expected to add more as the final week of the portal window commences. The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

