UPDATE: Graham Mertz and Other Florida Gators Injury Updates
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators’ starting quarterback Graham Mertz, who was forced to leave in the middle of the Gators’ 41-17 loss to Miami, suffered a concussion, head coach Billy Napier confirmed in his post-game press conference.
Mertz’s injury occurred with less than a minute left in the third quarter on an intercepted pass near the endzone. He was seen on the 30-yard line in pain before walking off the field in his own power with trainers and Napier.
He finished with 91 yards on 11-of-21 passing and no touchdowns and one interception, his worst statistical performance as a Gator.
Mertz will be in the concussion protocol for the time being, Napier added after the game.
“I didn't see it at first. But anytime one of your buddies or your teammates that you work so hard with gets hit pretty hard, it doesn't feel good,” said receiver Chimere Dike. “I know him, he's a tough kid, and he's going to continue to get better.”
In his place, freshman DJ Lagway finished with 31 yards passing and an interception, but he did lead Florida on a late touchdown drive, which was capped off by a one-yard rush by Treyaun Webb.
“I think he did a lot of good things, in particular the second drive there we got to some things where he had success,” Napier said of Lagway. “Threw some great individual cuts, some good movement passes, made a few plays with his feet. I thought the players around him played well.”
On the defensive side, corner Devin Moore suffered what Napier said was an AC joint injury in his shoulder.
Meanwhile, starting safety Asa Turner, also went down with a knee injury in the third quarter,
Turner’s injury occurred in coverage during a 40-yard catch-and-run by Miami’s Xavier Restrepo on the Hurricanes’ first drive.
Napier did not give an update on Turner, who finished his first game as a Gator with one tackle.
Napier will be expected to have more specific updates on Monday, when he meets with the media to open the week, and another Wednesday evening, when the Gators’ release its weekly depth chart.
Traditionally, Florida releases an injury report on Wednesday alongside the depth chart but did not release one for the season-opener.
Florida turns the page to a home matchup against Samford. Kickoff on Sept. 7 is set for 7 p.m.