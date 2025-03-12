WATCH: Florida Gators Spring Practice No. 3
The Florida Gators entered its second week of spring camp with a practice on Tuesday. Media were invited to attend a 14-minute open period. Watch clips from the third practice, via Gators Illustrated, below.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' 2025 spring camp is officially a week in with two practices already taken place.
Media were invited to cover a 14-minute period of the session and allowed to share up to three minutes of clips for each practice. Gators Illustrated was in attendance filming multiple position groups, including the defensive backs, linebackers, edge rushers and receivers.
Find clips of Tuesday's practice below.
Practice No. 3 (March 11, 2025)
