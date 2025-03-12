All Gators

WATCH: Florida Gators Spring Practice No. 3

The Florida Gators entered its second week of spring camp with a practice on Tuesday. Media were invited to attend a 14-minute open period. Watch clips from the third practice, via Gators Illustrated, below.

Cam Parker

Florida Gators wide receiver TJ Abrams (4) catches a pass during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida Gators wide receiver TJ Abrams (4) catches a pass during spring football practice at Heavener Football Complex at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' 2025 spring camp is officially a week in with two practices already taken place.

Media were invited to cover a 14-minute period of the session and allowed to share up to three minutes of clips for each practice. Gators Illustrated was in attendance filming multiple position groups, including the defensive backs, linebackers, edge rushers and receivers.

Find clips of Tuesday's practice below.

Practice No. 3 (March 11, 2025)

CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

