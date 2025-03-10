WATCH: Florida Gators Spring Practices No. 1 and No. 2
With the Florida Gators kicking off spring camp, media were invited to attend the first two practices for two 14-minute open periods. Watch clips from both, via Gators Illustrated, below.
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' 2025 spring camp is officially a week in with two practices already taken place.
Media were invited to cover a 14-minute period of each practice and allowed to share up to three minutes of clips for each practice. Gators Illustrated was in attendance for both while filming multiple position groups.
Find clips of both practices below.
Practice No. 1 (March 6, 2025)
Practice No. 2 (March 8, 2025)
