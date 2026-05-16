Watch Tim Tebow Walk Morgan Wallen Out for Concert in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Morgan Wallen's two nights of concerts inside Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium marks the first concert inside the Swamp since Garth Brooks in 2019, and with Wallen comes multiple Gators legends.

Wallen, the winner of 14 Billboard Music Awards and the 2024 CMA Entertainer of the Year, is known for bringing out a special guest as he walks out to the stage at his shows with the guest having a personal tie to the town or the arena that he is playing in. For the first night of his two-show stint in the Swamp, arguably the greatest player in UF football history joined him.

Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion Tim Tebow, who played at Florida from 2006-09, joined Wallen as he walked out of the tunnel in the south end zone onto the stage. The two touched the gator head statue and the "The Swamp: Only Gators Get Out Alive" sign that the team touches before entering the field for every home game.

Wallen, a noted Tennessee fan, did not join Tebow, though, in doing a Gator Chomp.

Tebow, of course, went 4-0 against Wallen's Volunteers in his time with the Gators, including 3-0 as the starting quarterback.

"A lot of bad memories as a Vols fan cause of 15," Wallen posted to his official Instagram page after the show."

Tebow quipped back, pocking fun at Wallen's refusal to do a gator chomp.

"Awesome night brother! Only thing that could've made it better is if you'd have given us a gator chomp," Tebow responded to Wallen's post.

Who Will Join Wallen on Saturday?

With Tebow off the board, many contenders to join Wallen are still on the table. Favorites by fans include Heisman Trophy winner and former head coach Steve Spurrier, members of the 2025 national championship basketball team, basketball head coach Todd Golden and football head coach Jon Sumrall.

Sumrall, however, teased that he would not walk Wallen out during a recent interview with First Coast News' Rachel Phillips.

"I'm not going to comment on that because I don't want to ruin who is. I know who it is, and I will be at the concert both nights," Sumrall teased. "... I can promise you, I will be watching both concerts."

Sumrall was not the only guest, though, on Friday, as Golden and former head coach Urban Meyer joined him inside the Swamp.

Also in attendance was UF basketball player Thomas Haugh, who signed autographs for members of UF's NIL collective Florida Victorious before the concert, Haugh, a member of that aforementioned 2025 national championship team, recently re-signed with the program to return for his senior season.

POV: your premium seats come with a meet & greet with Thomas Haugh before the Morgan Wallen concert 🎶🐊@FloridaGators | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/u1Siae6MUH — Florida Victorious (@Fl_Victorious) May 15, 2026

Wallen's second concert in the Swamp, where he is joined by openers Zach John King, Gavin Adcock and Ella Langley, is set to start at 5:30 p.m. ET. Wallen typically takes the stage after 9 p.m.

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