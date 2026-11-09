'We Never Could Find Our Rhythm': Jon Sumrall Breaks Down Gators Loss to Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners did nothing spectacular Saturday night in their 23-7 win over the Florida Gators, but their defense remained disciplined while the offense consistently converted on third down, extended drives, and put points on the board.

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Oklahoma finished the game with 20 first downs and was 10-18 on 3rd down. The Sooners also had the ball for almost 38 minutes of game action.

On the other hand, Florida finished the game with 11 first downs, and the Gators were an abysmal 2-9 on third down. The Florida offense never found a rhythm in the game and never fully got the run game going, with only 14 total running back carries and a season-low eight from Jadan Baugh.

Sumrall protected quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. after the game.

“I think we still have to continue to help whoever the quarterback is better than we have at times,” head coach Jon Sumrall said. “As soon as it felt like we would get something positive started offensively, we had a penalty that would bring us back. We never could find our rhythm. Some of that was the things going around the quarterback. He missed a couple things, too, but I really felt like I wanted to give him the full game."

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The true defining drive in the game at the end of the third quarter, when it was still a one-score game.

The Sooners took the ball and proceeded to march 89 yards on 20 total plays, burning 12 minutes and 45 seconds of game clock. The drive was an example of execution and simply wanting to win more.

“I had a pretty strong feeling they were going to try to play the game the way they did where they were going to bleed the clock at times,” Sumrall said. “They had the one drive that was 12:45. It took the air out of the football there. I think, situationally at times, we didn't do a good enough job defensively of being aware of what the four-minute offense looks like even when it's not four minutes left in the game”.

The Sooners churned out first down after first down on the drive, converting six third downs. Oklahoma capped off the back-breaking drive with a touchdown that effectively put the game out of reach.

“I think defensively you have to continually respond, and in a game like that, their defense outplayed our offense,” Sumrall said. “I thought our defense did some good things, but we got outplayed by their defense. It's not so much about you stopping their team's offense in a game like that. They found ways to get third-and-shorts, fourth-and-shorts, and just convert and keep converting.”

Florida again never got into a rhythm on either side of the ball and let the Sooners dictate the game. The Gators struggled throughout the night, allowing Oklahoma to outgain them by 148 yards, while the Sooners appeared to play with more urgency and fight from start to finish.

“I think our attitude has been, for the stretch we've been on, relatively good, if you will”, Sumrall said. “I define attitude as your demeanor, your drive, and your desire. Demeanor is your body language. Drive and desire is how badly you want to do something. I think we're learning that right now. I told our team, when you go through really tough things, that reveals what you're made of. I'm frustrated. Our whole team is frustrated. Our fan base, I know they're frustrated. I'm appreciative that we have a fan base that's pissed off that we played the way we did tonight.”

Florida still has the opportunity to win eight games and have a successful first year under Jon Sumrall, but the team has some soul-searching to do as they travel to Lexington, Ky. this weekend to face a top-15 team in the country.