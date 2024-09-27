Week 5 Games to Watch with Florida Gators on a Bye

BetOnline has posted odds on the next head coach for the Florida Gators:



Jamey Chadwell +400

Lane Kiffin +500

Deion Sanders +600

Eli Drinkwitz +700

Brent Key +800

Brian Schottenheimer +900

Glenn Schumann 12/1

Chris Klieman 12/1

Matt Rhule 14/1

Josh Heupel 14/1

Brent Venables…