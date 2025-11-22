What Caleb Banks' Return Means for Florida, NFL Draft Chances
Despite his team's disappointing overall season and his season-altering injury in September, Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks continues to garner attention from the national media. This time, ESPN NFL writer Jordan Reid has given him an early second-round draft grade.
Entering the season, Reid was confident in Banks. This year has not met expectations, but Reid's praise remains steady.
"After a breakout 2024, Banks entered this season regarded as one of the country's top interior defenders, but a foot injury that required surgery in September has limited him to only one game this year. Despite the injury, Banks is a potential-laden defensive tackle who has quick hands and disruptive ability. Scouts I've talked to still view him as a Day 2 pick even with the injury."
With two games left, Banks is set to return to the field on Saturday against Tennessee, looking to cap off a strong career at Florida.
"I think that's the one thing, when you start talking about just how this program is in and just the thought process of the players, you got to play," interim head coach Billy Gonzales said. "You got a young man that fought hard, he went through rehab, continued to push it to make sure he could try to come back."
Why Banks Remains a Good Draft Prospect
A second-round pick while recovering from foot surgery in September that derailed his season would be quite the accomplishment. Banks played seven games in two seasons at Louisville. He showed the ability to move along the line but lacked consistency.
Life in the SEC taught him quickly how to compete at a higher level.
Banks learned to adjust his play for different roles, whether as a zero technique directly over the center or as a one-tech lining up on the center's shoulder to dominate that side. At Florida, Banks played where a 6-foot-6, 330-pound lineman could excel at the three-technique tackle position.
Still, his size and abilities allow him to line up anywhere on the defensive line in both even and odd fronts. Florida developed Banks, making him not just a big tackle but also a more impactful interior player.
Interior linemen usually win with power, but Banks uses quick hands and surprising leverage. Inside blocking is tough due to uncalled holding, but Banks learned to break free, giving him an edge at the next level. This will help him at the next level.
Set for Return
A foot injury derailed his senior season.
A preseason reaggravation of a previous injury forced him to miss the first two games of the season. A reinjury against LSU required surgery and forced him to miss the last seven games, although he tried to return last week against Ole Miss.
As a senior with nothing to prove, Banks could have easily called the season a wash and rehabbed for his next stop. Instead, he worked back to play two more games with Florida, despite the Gators not in contention for a bowl game.
With this week being the Salute Those Who Serve game for Florida, during which they honor members of the military and first responders, ideals of honor, courage and commitment were consistently discussed.
Gonzales sees those qualities in Banks.
"Those three things that kind of put a stamp on who he is right there, to fight back and again, to be able to say, ‘I'm gonna come back and put it on the line, and I want to play these last couple games with you guys, my brothers out there,'" Gonzales said. "Again, you understand we're coming back home. This is such a great place to play, in front of The Swamp. So he's excited. Our team's excited as well. He'll bring some energy with him.”
Bottom Line
Banks' Florida career did not end the way he wanted, losing the bulk of the season to a foot injury in September. However, many will remember how he helped the defense down the stretch last season, earning the Gators a bowl invite and ultimately a victory. If he succeeds at the next level,
Banks will prove that the University of Florida, despite the win-loss column, can develop players. Size and strength remain prerequisites for NFL linemen, but desire and will separate the athletes from players. Now, buzz grows that he is available against Tennessee.
How will he impact the game?