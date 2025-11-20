Mixed Updates on Gators Injury Report Ahead of Tennessee
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' initial injury report on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's game against rival Tennessee revealed 12 players are out, three more are questionable (50 percent chance to play) and two more are probable (75 percent chance to play).
However, one significant name is missing from the report.
Defensive lineman Caleb Banks, who has missed every game since Week 3 and who made a push to play last week against Ole Miss, was not listed on Wednesday's report. Interim head coach Billy Gonzales confirmed that Banks was cleared to play.
“He was cleared last week, so the biggest thing is he’s just got to feel comfortable getting ready to go," he said. "Again, he’s been cleared. Obviously, the return to play, we want to make sure he’s physically in good shape and he’s done a good job. You start limiting how many reps you can kind of work your way through and keep increasing them throughout the week. Last week we did that and then this week he’s doing a really, really good job.”
Banks was first listed as "doubtful" on last week's initial report before eventually moving to a "game-time decision" on Saturday. He did not play in the 34-24 loss to the Rebels, which knocked the Gators out of bowl eligibility.
The redshirt senior returned to Florida after a breakout campaign last season, after which he was a possible first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but a lingering foot injury forced him to miss spring camp. A setback in fall camp forced him to miss the first two games of the season, and a re-injury against LSU required surgery.
"He looks pretty darn good," Gonzales said. "... He's excited, you know. I think that's the one thing, when you start talking about just how this program is in and just the thought process of the players, you got to play. You got a young man that fought hard, he went through rehab, continued to push it to make sure he could try to come back. And you know, he had the opportunity, probably not to. You can either say, ‘I'm sore and I'm not going’, but he was pressing. He wanted to play last week, obviously, went out, put him through some drills, but he's looked good, and I'm excited to have him back in the middle of the defense for us."
Banks was not the only notable update on Florida's report.
After missing the last week's game with a shoulder injury, freshman receiver Vernell Brown III remains questionable. Gonzales said they are "playing it by ear" with the freshman, who leads Florida in both receptions (33) and yards (473).
"He’s coming along," Gonzales said. "He was out there today. Playing the receiver position when you have a shoulder is always tough. Just for the simple reason of if you get dinged a little bit when you’re blocking, I think the biggest thing is to make sure that you feel comfortable, you’ve got to feel comfortable being able to block."
Other notables on the report are defensive tackle Michai Boireau listed as "out"; backup quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. and safety Bryce Thornton listed as "questionable"; and tackle Austin Barber and tight end Tony Livingston listed as "probable."
Florida's full report can be found here.
Florida will have an updated injury report on both Thursday and Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. ET with its final report to come on Saturday at approximately 6 p.m. ET.