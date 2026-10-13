What the Hell Happened to the Florida Gators' Offense?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After hiring arguably the top offensive coordinator in college football in Buster Faulkner and pairing him up with an array of weapons such as running back Jadan Baugh and receivers Dallas Wilson, Vernell Brown III, the hope for an electric offense at the University of Florida has not been this high in recent memory.

Through the first four games of the 2026 season, that hope was becoming reality. On its way to its first 4-0 start since 2019, the offense paved the way by averaging 53.5 points and 532.75 yards per game. Baugh was gaining traction in the Heisman race, rushing for 600 yards and 11 touchdowns, while quarterback Aaron Philo was earning praise for his toughness and consistency in the passing game with Wilson and Brown III leading the way.

So that begs the question: what the hell happened to Florida’s offense?

Since its monumental 52-28 win over Ole Miss, the Gators’ powerful offense has been running on a dying battery, averaging just 18 points and 356 yards per game. Baugh's Heisman candidacy has ended after rushing for just 72 yards and one score during the two losses, while the passing game has all but disappeared.

Jadan Baugh has less than 100 yards and only one touchdown over the last two games. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Missouri provided the first blueprint: manhandle Florida at the line of scrimmage and stop Baugh. They did so, holding him to a meager 13 yards on 12 carries. South Carolina built upon that by holding him to just 59 yards and a garbage-time touchdown. Had it not been for a 26-yard run in the second half, he would have finished with just 33 yards.

Shutting down Florida’s rushing attack by winning the trenches also took away the vertical passing game. Philo has averaged just 212 yards and one touchdown in the Gators’ back-to-back losses, while two turnovers in the loss to South Carolina added insult to injury.

It is not all on him, but he has not been the consistent difference-maker needed to overcome the issues.

The play-calling has also not been what was expected, with Faulkner electing to rely heavily on screen passes and quick throws as a result of injuries to Brown III and Singleton Jr. That was an easy game plan to stop for South Carolina, which saw star edge rusher Dylan Stewart return from suspension.

Arguably the top pass-rusher in college football, Stewart consistently won his one-on-one battles with Florida right tackle Emeka Ugorji, who managed just a 33.4 grade from Pro Football Focus after giving up four pressures and two sacks. Philo was sacked three times, and the Gamecocks had six tackles for loss.

When Philo was not under pressure, he completed 19 of 24 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown. Under pressure, he was 2-for-4 for 15 yards, one interception and three sacks.

"I'm not saying he played perfect. He didn't. But it's really easy to critique the quarterback position when we don't block the edge rusher very good," head coach Jon Sumrall said. "You're getting ready to get smacked, and you have to speed up your process, and you don't get the opportunity to take a good picture of the coverage. But yeah, there's plenty of things he's got to work on, cleanup, correct."

Both of Florida's OTs are in SEC bottom 6 in pass protection blown block rate (ie real bad)



Downgrade OL to negative https://t.co/eB09D146om pic.twitter.com/2bX0Oedpnc — Bud Davis (@JBudDavis) October 13, 2026

While Brown III (knee) being out and Singleton Jr. (ankle) being limited have taken away two of Florida's top deep threats, the Gators seemingly given up trying anything to push the ball vertically down the field. Eight of Philo’s 21 on Saturday came from behind the line of scrimmage, while 15 completions went for less than 10 yards. Taking away his first completion — a 59-yard touchdown to Bailey Stockton — he would have had just 168 yards.

Does Florida not trust Philo, who has made deep throws in the past, to do so? Does Florida not trust its struggling offensive line to step up? Maybe a combination of both? Faulkner and Sumrall publicly remain confident in the Georgia Tech transfer, with Faulkner going into detail about how the problems are more than just Philo.

"He's a mentally tough kid," Faulkner said. "Like I said, he wouldn't be here if he wasn't really tough. So he's handling that fine.

"It's not just the quarterback, right? And I get it. It's the most important position in all the sports. But we got a lot of things that we got to clean up; that he's got to clean up, I got to clean up. We got to clean up some other things that I thought, again, to the naked eye, you wouldn't be able to tell that cost us either points or continuing the drive. So all around him we got to clean things up. That's kind of where we're at."

Or is it all because Brown III is out, considering that in the two games he has not played, Florida’s offense has taken backwards leaps. His absence certainly has not helped, even if Faulkner says his absence doesn't tie their hands in the vertical passing game.

"The thing that when you have VB is his explosiveness is unbelievable, you know, and so his ball-in-hand game is really good, and yeah, do we miss him? Yeah, we miss him. We love him, can't wait to get him back whenever that is, he’s worked hard to get back. That's not the reason."

If not those, then what is it?

These are questions that remain unanswered, and Florida’s season will quickly get away from them if they don't get answered soon. Upcoming matchups at No. 6 Texas (Saturday), No. 1 Georgia (Oct. 31), Oklahoma, which just beat Texas (Nov. 7), and at No. 15 Kentucky (Nov. 14) provide no easy tune-up opportunities.

"We are all working towards one goal, but we got to just keeping working at it," Wilson said. "We have got to keep knick-knacking at it. There’s a lot of things we’re not perfect. There’s a lot of things we have to work on. We’re not at our best.

"Coach Sumrall says we’re not the best team. We are not at a point where we should think we’re this good or that good. We need to keep working and keeping hitting that board.”

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