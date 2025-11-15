What to Expect from Ole Miss DC Pete Golding's Defense Against Florida
Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding could offer the Florida Gators a preview of what their future defense might look like this weekend, depending on what his head coach decides for his future.
Golding is credited for instilling ferocity in his players, but who exactly is Pete Golding, and what should the Gators expect from him on Saturday and in the future?
Biography
Golding was an all-conference free safety at Division 2 Delta State (Ms.). After a standout playing career, he began coaching at both Delta State and Southeastern Louisiana. His mentor during this early period was Ron Roberts, who is now Florida's defensive coordinator. Golding both played for and coached under Roberts, and their relationship spans almost 20 years.
Current Successes
The Rebels allow 19.8 points per game (24th in FBS), 323.1 total yards (30th), and 179.5 passing yards (18th). Although Ole Miss is often known for its high-powered offense, its defense tends to shut down opponents in the later stages of games. Golding doesn't often get attention because of Lane Kiffin's prominence, but working outside the spotlight suits him.
Evaluation
Golding has a specific set of criteria that he looks for in players.
“The big part for us is football IQ," he said, according to Rivals' Adam Gorney. "Everybody can watch the tape. The big thing in recruiting right now is there are some people who love football, and there are some people who love what football can do for them. The paycheck is good and the car is good and the condo is better, and I’m going to the country club with the coaches and all those things, but at the end of the day when the (stuff) gets hard, they don’t love football, and they start running from it."
Scheme
Despite losing eight defenders to last spring's NFL Draft, Golding keeps the defensive unit strong thanks to his adaptable scheme. The Rebels primarily use a 4-2-5 formation with elements of the 3-3-5, demonstrating his appreciation for versatility.
On one play, there may be two rushers standing on one side; on another, four players may have a hand in the dirt. Golding is also effective at making in-game adjustments. If an offense has a particular strength, he quickly works to neutralize it. He adapts his scheme to fit the strengths of his players, rather than forcing players into a predetermined system.
Gators' Plan
If Ole Miss has a defensive weakness, it's against the run, surrendering 143.6 yards per game on the ground. While this might not be groundbreaking, giving the ball to Jadan Baugh remains Florida's best offensive strategy. Running behind a veteran offensive line also helps.
Overview
If Kiffin lands the UF job, Golding faces his own decision in joining him or possibly taking his chances and staying at Ole Miss. The Rebels' current level of aggression could increase at Florida, especially if more in-state players choose to stay home. While hiring a head coach remains the first priority, securing a strong coordinator is also crucial.