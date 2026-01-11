SEC Star Transfer WR Signs with Florida Gators

Former Georgia Tech and Auburn standout wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has signed with the Florida Gators on Saturday, adding to an already impressive receiver room in Gainesville for 2026.

Singleton Jr., who was the top-rated transfer receiver in the portal in 2025, initially declared for the draft after one season at Auburn before later announcing he would re-enter the portal on Friday. It was reported that Jon Sumrall, Buster Faulkner and Florida’s staff continued communication with the former Yellow Jacket star despite his initial plan to leave college football.

Immediately after his entrance, On3's Pete Nakos gave a prediction for Florida to land Singleton Jr. Florida beat out Texas Tech for his services.

Before having a career-low 534 receiving yards on 58 catches as a Tiger, Singleton Jr. was the new Gators offensive coordinator Faulkner’s leading receiver at Georgia Tech for two seasons, recording 104 catches for 1,468 yards and nine touchdowns between 2023 and 2024. He was a freshman All-American and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up as a Yellow Jacket in 2023.

While the wideout was primarily recruited to Georgia Tech by Faulkner as a three-star recruit out of high school, his connection with the new Gators staff goes further than just his ties from his time in Atlanta. Singleton Jr. spent the 2025 season playing for new Gators wide receiver coach Marcus Davis at Auburn, leading his unit, which included top-ranked transfer Cam Coleman, in receptions.

“Eric’s speed… He’s quick and fast. He’s just blessed,” Davis said on the new Florida wideout while at Auburn. “He not only has top-end speed, but he also has the ability to accelerate, and is quick too. It is good to have someone like that because he is an awesome change-up to have in the room.”

Singleton now joins a Florida receiver room that is uber talented, highlighted by rising stars Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III. With the addition of the productive SEC transfer, the Gators now have arguably one of the better position groups in the entire country, while a majority of the unit still has multiple years of eligibility left, excluding Singleton Jr.

Florida also added Georgia Tech transfer Bailey Stockton and Wake Forest transfer Micah Mays Jr. to the group from the portal.

Under Faulkner, the Florida offense has quickly come together heading into 2026, with the offensive coordinator bringing a large portion of his previous attack with the Yellow Jackets to Gainesville. Transfer quarterback Aaron Philo is expected to be the early leader for the starting job heading into the spring, with Singleton now adding another level of familiarity to Florida’s room.

The Gators are not expected to be done in the transfer market, despite having up to 20 commits, with Florida looking to stay aggressive until the portals close on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

