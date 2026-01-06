QB Transfer Commits to Gators

Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo committed and signed to the Florida Gators on Tuesday, an anticipated addition to Jon Sumrall’s roster who will join his former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner in Gainesville in 2026.

Philo, 247 Sports’ 12th ranked available quarterback in the portal, was consistently connected to Florida since announcing his intention to enter the portal in mid December, evening seeing multiple crystal balls to the program just hours after the portal's official opening. He is coming off of a visit in Gainesville.

The 6-foot-2, 220 pound Redshirt-sophomore gunslinger played just 109 downs in two years with the Yellow Jackets, completing 57.8 percent of his 102 passes for 938 yards and two touchdowns. He has also showcased some mobility, rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown on 12 career carries.

Philo threw for 13,922 yards and 159 touchdowns while spending only three full years as a starter at Prince Avenue Christian, breaking the Georgia high school all time passing record before committing to play under new Gators play-caller Faulkner at Georgia Tech. His relationship with the coordinator was a big factor in his decision.

“Coach Faulkner, I love him, he’s my guy. I have had a good relationship with him for about two years now.” Philo said after committing to Georgia Tech.

Now headed to Florida, Philo enters a quarterback room headlined by Redshirt-freshman Tramell Jones. The two are expected to compete for the job heading into 2026, looking to replace former five star Gators starter DJ Lagway, who entered the portal after completing 63 percent of his passes in 2025 and finishing with a 16/14 touchdown to interception ratio. Florida is also expected to add another portal quarterback to the competition this cycle.

Under Sumrall and Faulkner, Florida’s offense has slowly begun to take shape as the new staff progresses through the offseason. The new quarterback transfer steps into a unit that will include uber talented receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson, while the Gators continue to look to retain and add talent.

"On offense, when I think of Florida football, I think of aggressive, I think of explosive, I think about mixing tempos, using it to your advantage, and dictating the game to the opponent," Sumrall said about the unit. "I think about stretching the field and threatening every blade of grass."

Philo is the second third transfer announcement of the day after Cincinnatti running back Evan Pryor and Penn State offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr.

With the transfer portal officially now open until Jan. 16, watch for Florida to continue to be aggressive in adding pieces around Philo in hopes to build such an explosive attack. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

