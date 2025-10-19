If That Was it for Billy Napier, What an Ending it Was
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- If that was it for Billy Napier, what an ending it was.
And, honestly, it was fitting.
The Florida Gators' 23-21 win over Mississippi State encapsulated everything about the Napier era in just 60 minutes. It had controversy. It had penalties. It had injuries. It had turnovers. It had a missed field goal. It had 12 guys on the field. It had questionable play-calling. It had "Fire Billy" chants.
Above all, it had an ending that no one could have predicted.
Michai Boireau, a 349-pound sophomore defensive tackle, dropped back into coverage and intercepted a pass off Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen to seal the win. The Bulldogs were driving down the field, poised for a game-winning field goal.
It also came after Florida failed to convert on third down on the previous drive, questionably running a play-action pass rather than give Jadan Baugh, who was averaging 6.5 yards per carry, and DJ Lagway was sacked.
"Obviously we had our chances there to get a first down," Napier said. "They did a nice job stopping us."
Let's not forget that the Napier era also began with a game-winning interception with linebacker Amari Burney intercepting a pass in the end zone against Utah, which seemed poised for a game-winning touchdown.
The result won't change the inevitable. Napier's time with the program is seemingly over. Yet, the head coach with a losing record, likely goes out a winner.
"I'm going to tell you something. I'm going to enjoy this one tonight," he said when asked if he desires to finish out the season. "That's what I'm going to do, okay? I'll wake up tomorrow and we'll worry about what's next."
He was also directly asked if he sensed that Saturday was his last game.
"I think about our players, man. I think about our players. That's what I think about," he responded. "I mean, I think we work. That was a good testament to the entirety of the group from a work ethic, commitment. The depth was challenged. The entire process was challenged. Had a lot of players play some of the best football of their careers, then some unknowns step up out of nowhere and make incredible plays. I think it's a testament to the entire organization.
"That's what I love about the game, man. These guys can learn a lot. That was a great memory there. I think there's a lot of life lessons for them in terms of what happened out there today."
If that was it for Napier, what an ironically perfect way to end it.