GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Not even Phil Trautwein is safe from a Jon Sumrall "ass-chewing," even if it wasn't his fault.

As the clock ticked away in the Florida Gators' 21-14 upset win over Kentucky after quarterback Aaron Philo took multiple kneel-downs, ESPN's cameras found Sumrall ripping into his offensive line coach on the sideline, a surprising showing considering the game was all but won.

On Monday, Sumrall clarified why he was yelling at Trautwein: the offensive line was close to being penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Trautwein happened to be near him. While Sumrall did not mention him by name, the offensive lineman who was close to being penalized appeared to be right tackle Caden Jones.

"Well what we're doing that was really ignorant was we're standing at the line, and we're wanting to just talk to the other team," he said. "And, and like, I love celebrating, but I like celebrating with our team. I have no interest in who the opponent is. I have no interest in talking to the opponent. And we just have to understand how to handle that moment better and be successful in those situations, and I just, it it happened once already and then we tried to yell.

"If I could have gone in the middle of the field and yelled at the offense, I would have yelled at them. That would have been my preference."

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Upset win vs Kentucky IN THE BAG and Jon Sumrall is absolutely tearing into OL coach Phil Trautwein. pic.twitter.com/8gXSkfZPvV — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) November 15, 2026

A large part of the frustration also stems from Florida's win over Texas on Oct. 17, where, Sumrall said, one of his offensive linemen was also almost called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the final kneel-downs. Sumrall explained that Florida teaches its offense to huddle after a kneel to kill clock and to avoid confrontations with the opposing team's defense.

"We'll grow from it but I think some of it shows the immaturity and lack of discipline currently that still resides at times in our team, and that's on me to get right," he said. "Like, we're going to get it right, but I couldn't yell at the players on the field so I yelled at their position coach and somebody's got to get the message."

For Trautwein, a former UF offensive lineman who won two national titles, there are no hard feelings. Sumrall explained that his coaching staff deal with him every day and that they "have to be prepared for me to lose my mind at any time we don’t do something right."

"Phil's a great coach, I'm glad he's a Florida Gator," Sumrall said. "If you're not thick enough skinned in this profession and take an ass-chewing when we're not doing something right, you're not built for it, Phil's built for it. He’s good.”

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