Why Florida HC Jon Sumrall is 'More Confident' in Gators' Defensive Line After Spring Game

The Orange and Blue game for the Florida Gators provided many a chance to see what has been going on behind closed doors for the past few months. The wide receivers looked polished, the offensive line struggled at times and the quarterbacks flashed both good and bad moments.

However, if there is one thing that Gators head coach Jon Sumrall is happy about, it is the defensive line’s performance in the spring game on Saturday, which has him excited about the future.

“Yeah, I thought in particular early, you felt the line of scrimmage, you felt the physicality,” Sumrall said. “We got good length and size up there. I think the D-line is a spot where I was maybe uncertain coming into spring. I feel more confident in it, leaving the spring. I'm excited about that group.”

Gators go for it on 4th and 1 with a handoff to Baugh. STUFFED.



Turnover on downs, Defense wins the first drive and earns 3 points. #Gators pic.twitter.com/l3qd5mG8T0 — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

For starters, the edges left a lasting impression on their head coach. Newcomers KJ Ford Jr., JaReylan McCoy and Emmanuel Oyebadejo recorded three of the defense's five sacks. Kamran James and LJ McCray also played with a physical edge in the trenches.

“I mean, the depth right now, when you look at field end, you got Kam James, you got Emmanuel [Oyebadejo], you got LJ McCray,” Sumrall stated. “We got a good chance over there.”

Additionally, the interior linemen showed that there is still talent in the room despite the departures in December and January. Losing Michai Boireau to transfer and Caleb Banks to the NFL left voids that are being filled by returning contributors Brendan Bett, Joseph Mbatchou and Jeramiah McCloud as well as breakout transfer DK Kalu.

“You look at the interior, you talk about [Brendan] Bett, [Joseph] Mbatchou and some of those guys, [DK] Kalu has played good. He's flashed at times. There's a lot of guys in that room that I think can play winning football,” Sumrall said.

Florida defensive coordinator Brad White echoed a slightly similar message.

“I think some of the question marks that we had on guys that maybe had been unknowns or just to see guys that needed to elevate their game, you’ve seen them take steps in terms of that elevation,” White said, “they’ve shown flashes of ‘yep, they can be a difference maker, they can be somebody that helps you win SEC games.’”

Jax State transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo credited with the sack. #Gators defense dominating so far. pic.twitter.com/hyg3SzV6sg — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) April 11, 2026

A helping hand in that sentiment from White is that some of his players have taken a step forward now that the pads are on and they are going head-to-head with one another.

“You get what you can, in terms of when you come in new. Film, whether it’s here, whether it was a transfer, you garner all the information you can, you make your evals and you watch them through winter workouts, watch them through gauntlet, you’re like ‘okay, he can do this well, ehh I don't know,’ but then you put pads on you’re like ‘okay, this guy does like to strike. Maybe he’s got more twitch than I thought he had,’ White said. “And, it gives you hope, it gives you confidence both as a player and as a coach and then as a whole unit.”

However, the head man of the defense still knows there is a long way to go till he is comfortable about the level of his players in the trenches.

“We're by no means anywhere close to where we need to be to be elite in this league,” White said.