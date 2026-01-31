Jon Sumrall Details Florida's Retention Efforts of Jadan Baugh and Other Key Pieces

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jon Sumrall keeping the Florida Gators' 2026 largely intact while building his coaching staff was seen by many as an impressive feat. Following those successes with 30 transfer additions was just as impressive.

However, his most impressive accomplishment in his early tenure with the program was going a perfect 5-for-5 on retaining the program's best players: running back Jadan Baugh, linebacker Myles Graham, edge rusher Jayden Woods and receivers Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III.

"I really felt fortunate to be able to go sit in their houses because a lot of these guys, I didn't recruit out of high school," Sumrall detailed last week. "And so for me to be able to get in their homes and eat a dinner with them, or eat a breakfast with them or do whatever kind of felt like recruiting a high school guy all over. I'm grateful those guys stayed."

Each had its own challenges, as well.

Retaining Graham and Brown III, two legacies with family members currently on the roster, were arguably the easiest to retain in Sumrall's eyes. Graham, having already been the program's first commit and signee in the 2024 class, was the first to confirm plans to re-sign with the program after a breakout 2025 season that saw him lead the team in tackles (76).

Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham was the first player to re-sign for the 2026 season. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Brown III was a bit tougher, not re-signing until Dec. 26 after reported pushes from other programs to enter the portal. Still, the former five-star, who led the team in catches (40) and yards (512), returned to the program as he looks to establish himself as one of college football's best playmakers.

Wilson, Woods and Baugh were tougher sells.

Sumrall said retaining Wilson, a former five-star with plenty of suiters hoping for him to enter the portal, was "a little trickier."

"I felt like everybody was kind of trying to pick at him, never went in the portal," Sumrall said of Wilson, who re-signed on Dec. 31.

Baugh and Woods were the most impressive retentions.

Woods initially entered the transfer portal at its opening on Jan. 2, while Baugh may has well have been in the portal due to public pursuits from Texas and Georgia for the 1,100-yard rusher. Still, Sumrall convinced both to stay with in-home visits.

The Florida Gators retained edge rusher Jayden Woods despite his entrance into the transfer portal. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

Baugh, who eventually re-signed on Jan. 6 after never officially entering the portal, was visited by Sumrall and his family, including his wife, kids, mom and his mom's dog, on Christmas Eve in Atlanta.

"That was unique," Sumrall said. "... Great family man, his parents, Corey and Whitney. They were pivotal."

Not helping Sumrall, though, was confusion due to inconsistent contact from Baugh. Not because Baugh wasn't interested. But because he doesn't like to talk on the phone or text, Sumrall said.

"Jadan's a great kid, really, really kind of a no-nonsense, low-maintenance kind of guy," he explained. "Sometimes that kind of personality, when you go to that process can be confusing, because you're like, All right, what's the contact look like? He doesn't love to talk on the phone or text. He just likes to play football, and he's a great kid."

Woods is of the same coin, except he actually entered the portal and even took a visit to Texas. Like Baugh, Sumrall visited Woods, this time to Kansas City. Woods eventually re-signed with Florida on Jan. 8, days after Sumrall's visit.

"It was went in the portal, took a visit. We survived the visit," Sumrall said. "We did an in-home visit with him, too. Flew up there to Kansas City to see his family. Man, great people. He's got an awesome dad that we got to meet, and his grandparents, complete rock stars, man."

Sumrall has made it no secret that he wants to win at Florida immediately. And while he was not able to retain all of Florida's key pieces, including quarterback DJ Lagway and defensive lineman Michai Boireau, retaining the five best of Baugh, Brown III, Graham, Wilson and Woods gives him a strong chance to accomplish his goals.

