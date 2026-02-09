Why Jon Sumrall Retained Gerald Chatman as Defensive Line Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Jon Sumrall initially wanted to keep Gerald Chatman. Then, Billy Napier and the Florida Gators came calling.

Sumrall, entering his first season as the head coach at Tulane had an opening for a defensive line coach after Chatman, who spent one season with the Green Wave under Willie Fritz, followed Fritz to Houston. However, Chatman had a change of heart and called Sumrall to ask to return to Tulane.

Sumrall agreed, and Chatman left Houston. Just as fast as he left Houston, though, Chatman left Tulane again. This time under different circumstances.

"Five days later, I think, University of Florida called him and asked would he come be their D-line coach, and told him, 'Hey, I'll go pack your office for you, bro. That's one you leave for,'" Sumrall recalled. "I wasn't mad when he left. It was one of those conversations, I'm like, 'Yeah, man, let's go. You need to take the Florida D-line job. Why wouldn't you?'"

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall initially re-hired Gerald Chatman at Tulane. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Chatman helped lead a resurgence in production at Florida in 2024, headlined by a breakout season from Caleb Banks and strong seasons from Cam Jackson and Desmond Watson. Sumrall, meanwhile, led Tulane to a 9-5 record and runner-up finish in the American Athletic Conference. A year later, Chatman saw the Gators go 4-8, with head coach who brought him over fired and now having to potentially look for a new job.

Things happen for a reason, though, and while Sumrall and Chatman never got to team up at Tulane, teaming up at Florida became a possibility. When Florida began to back out of the Lane Kiffin sweepstakes, Sumrall, who was on the cusp of a conference title and College Football Playoff appearance, became the primary target.

When Sumrall was hired, retaining Chatman became a priority. Outside of promoting quality control coach Dae'one Wilkins, Chatman was the only Napier assistant retained by Sumrall.

"Gerald was one I thought I would retain on the front end that I did retain because I've got a history with him. I think also the D-line group respects him, likes being coached by him," Sumrall detailed. "I think he's a good relationship builder. I also think he's a good football coach. I think highly of him, and I'm excited he's still here. It's been fun partnering with him and watching him coach our guys already a little bit through just kind of the off-season stuff we're doing."

For Chatman, staying at Florida was the obvious decision. His preexisting relationship with Sumrall helped, but Sumrall's history of building winning programs sets himself apart. In four seasons as a head coach, Sumrall has three conference titles (two Sun Belt, one American), one American runner-up finish, one CFP appearance and three 11-win seasons.

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall praised defensive line coach Gerald Chatman for his relationship with players. | Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He also appreciated Sumrall's ability to build a staff of qualified coaches, not just people he is familiar with. It was a promise he made in his first press conference over two months ago,

"Like he said before, he's not hiring friends, but he's hiring a fit," Chatman said. "I think that even when I was at Tulane, and now being here, I think it's just the fit. It's the fit for me as well. So I think that means a lot. I think that the overall goal is to win, and having the right people is important. So everybody working together to accomplish that goal is important."

Now, Chatman is looking to help build the sustainable success at a program that has not had any over the last 15 seasons.

"It's a blessing," he said. "I thank God for the opportunity to be a part of this university, be a part of this program."

