Why Kentucky's Tight Ends Could be the X-Factors Against Florida
The Florida Gators, aiming to secure a bowl appearance, face a Kentucky team with less overall talent but two X-factors in tight ends Josh Kattus and Willie Rodriguez. Kentucky's ability to challenge Florida, despite potential focus issues after an upset win, centers on these tight ends.
Emerging Threat
For three seasons, Kattus played but really did not make an impact that resulted in profoundly deep plays. This year, with quarterback Cutter Boley at the helm, the tight end morphed into a red zone headache. His snaps, targets, and yards all increased. So far, Kattus has pulled down 14 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns. The Wildcats spread out the usage of their tight ends.
According to Pro Football Focus, he will line up as an in-line, slot, and even wide receiver, which is a testament to his versatility. One thing Florida needs to look out for is watching the senior on the play action, usually down the seam.
Meanwhile, as a blocker, he excels in pass protection, taking on ends and edge rushers alike, winning with the footwork to meet them on the outside and the strength to withstand a bullrush. Florida can use a linebacker on the tight end with Jaden Robinson being the ideal candidate to handle it. He won't show any wiggle, as he is more of a downhill runner, that wants to get to the end of his route as soon as possible.
The Security Blanket
Meanwhile, Willie Rodriguez is Boley's most trusted target, even though he is the third-leading receiver. With Kentucky threatening through both tight ends, Florida will need to roll up a safety to cover Rodriguez, as he's more athletic than Kattus.
Rodriguez runs crisper routes, sits in the soft zone, and presents a big target. You can tell the difference in their breaks. Boley, still working through accuracy issues, will target Rodriguez on key downs, such as third-and-midfield. If Florida doesn’t blitz, a zone could minimize his effectiveness.
Bottom Line
Florida's main challenge in defending Kentucky’s passing game is managing the tight ends, Kattus and Rodriguez, who serve as the core of Kentucky’s physical offense. While the Gators' corners can handle the wideouts in single coverage, containing the tight ends, especially in the red zone, is critical.
The key question is whether Florida’s defense has enough depth to neutralize Kentucky’s top offensive threats. The Gators need to make Boley overly aggressive and take vertical chances with limited wideouts, instead of the surety of his tight ends.
A road game for the Gators will come down to the little things.