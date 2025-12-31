Gators Retain Veteran Leader on Defense

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators will retain one of its main veterans in the secondary as rising senior Bryce Thornton on Wednesday revealed he will remain with the program for the 2026 season.

Thornton made his plans known in a joint announcement with Florida Victorious, the program's official NIL collective partner.

“I’ve seen so many guys leave and some stay, but one of my vets, Devin Moore, really inspired me. Watching him stay and finish it out here made me want to do the same,” Thornton told Florida Victorious. “I want to graduate here, help change the program, and leave Florida in a better place. I want my own journey and my own legacy as a Gator.”

Thornton will be one of the most experienced players on the roster next season with 22 starts in 33 appearances across the last three seasons. After a breakout 41-tackle, three-interception season in 2024, which included a 14-tackle, two-interception game against Ole Miss, Thornton established himself as one of the top defenders in 2025.

As a junior, Thornton was second on the team in tackles with 56 while adding a team-high six pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries. He also added an interception and a forced fumble.

Thornton headlines a Gators secondary that includes other recent retentions, such as corner Dijon Johnson, nickel Lagonza Hayward and corner J'Vari Flowers.

Edge rusher LJ McCray, lineman Roderick Kearney, edge rusher Kamran James, receiver Vernell Brown III, linebacker Aaron Chiles, defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou, defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud and linebacker Myles Graham all previously confirmed plans to return, while center Jason Zandamela-Popa and linebacker Jaden Robinson were reported to return.

The Gators are still actively trying to retain certain pieces of the roster ahead of the NCAA Transfer Portal opening on Jan. 2, including receiver Dallas Wilson, running back Jadan Baugh and defensive lineman Michai Boireau, who has already announced plans to enter the portal.

Florida recently retained tight end Amir Jackson despite his initial plans to transfer from the program.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves, including 26 planned departures, here.

More From Florida Gators on SI