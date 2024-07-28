Florida Gators Land Another Elite Special Teams Prospect
The Florida Gators have added their second special teams commit of the 2025 class.
Long snapper Mack Mulhern (Scottsdale, AZ), who is ranked as the No. 2 overall long snapper by Kohl’s Kicking, chose Florida on Saturday over preferred walk-on opportunities from Michigan, Missouri and Washington as well as full-ride scholarships from Arizona and San Diego State.
He will join Florida as a PWO.
“First I would like to thank God as none of this would be possible without him. Secondly I would like to thank my parents for all the money and time spent helping me chase my dreams. I would also like to thank Coach Ben and Coach Rausch with Rausch Kicking and AZElite Long Snapping, I wouldn’t be anywhere without them. I would also like to thank Coach Kohl and Coach Casper with Kohls Kicking. I also want to thank Coach Ditmore, Coach Litten, Coach Contratto and Coach Simon for everything they’ve done for me. And huge thanks to the entire coaching staff at Florida. With all that being said I’m 1000% committed to the University of Florida. Go Gators!!” Mulhern wrote in his announcement.
Kohl’s, an expert in the special teams recruiting world, holds Mulhern in high esteem. The website raved about several aspects of Mulhern’s ability as a long snapper:
“Mulhern has been one of the best snappers in America at every Kohl’s Snapping Camp he attends. He has a rare combination of power and control. At the Kohl’s Western Showcase, Mulhern was ripping the ball through the target. He finished the day with an average snap time of .66 seconds and scored on all but 1 of his total long snaps. Mulhern has great size and is easily one of the most talented snappers in the county. He followed up his great charting session by winning the final snapping competition with a .66-second snap. Mulhern has what it takes to start for any program in the country.”
As it stands, the Gators have two long snappers currently on the roster in redshirt junior Rocco Underwood and redshirt freshman Gannon Burt.
With his commitment, Mulhern is the second highest-ranked special teams recruit to pledge to Florida. Punter Hayden Craig, Kohl’s No. 18 punter in the class, committed to the Gators on a full-ride scholarship with the intention of replacing Jeremy Crawshaw, who is in his final year of collegiate eligibility.
Currently, Florida’s 2025 recruiting class ranks as high as No. 32 in the country, according to On3.