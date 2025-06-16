4-Star OT Projected to Pick Gators Day Before Commitment Date
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A day before he makes his decision, the Florida Gators have received a prediction to land Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding four-star tackle Tyler Chukuyem from On3's Blake Alderman and 247 Sports' Tyler Hardin.
Alderman's and Hardin's individual predictions came after Chukuyem, On3's No. 26 tackle in the class, took an official visit with the Gators this weekend, and Florida made a strong final impression as Chukuyem's decision looms.
Still, Chukuyem is going to weigh each school evenly and evaluate each option before he makes his announcement, which is expected to come sometime Monday afternoon.
"I'm just gonna evaluate everything from every school that I went to and make my final decision tomorrow," he said Sunday after leaving his visit. "... All neutral right now. Later today and tomorrow is where I'm going to narrow it down to the final school."
Chukuyem will be choosing between Florida, Cincinnati, Florida State and Ole Miss. He previously visited Ole Miss on May 30 and Cincinnati on June 5. He broke down what will play the biggest factors when making his decision.
"School, education, it's going to be very important. Coaching staff, it's going to be also very important. And then just, overall, the culture of the school," he said.
The educational side carries the most weight between him and his family, Chukuyem said, and the Gators made sure to emphasize that during his visit.
"They have a new little field coming up for what I'm trying to study. I'm trying to study data analytics. And they have like a really good education program. So that's really going to help out," he said. "I think I can get a good degree here."
Football-wise, the Gators view Chukuyem (6-6, 290 pounds) as a developmental tackle, and Florida's history of developing offensive lineman may give them an advantage.
"So they do see me coming as a tackle with my agility and my athleticism," he said. "So they're gonna have me on the board as a tackle, and the development of the offensive line itself is just self explanatory if you just look at the players, and things will be good for me."
After he makes his decision, Chukuyem plans on being loyal to the team he chooses but will keep an eye on what happens with his other finalists.
Should he choose the Gators, Chukuyem would be the third offensive line commit of the class, joining three-star guard G'Nivre Carr and three-star tackle Chancellor Campbell. He's also one of two Gators' offensive line targets to announce his decision on Monday with three-star thackle Javarii Lukas set to announce his decision, as well.
Luckas is also predicted to choose the Gators.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.