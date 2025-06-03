Florida Extends Lead for 3-Star OT
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Already the top school for Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central three-star tackle Javarii Lukcas, the Florida Gators extended its lead after hosting the legacy recruit for an official visit.
"Florida's still at my number one spot... Definitely a wider lead," Luckas said after leaving his official visit.
Luckas, who named West Virginia as his No. 2 school, will be announcing his commitment on July 1, making him one of four UF targets to announce their decision that day alongside five-star edge rusher JaReylan McCoy, four-star defensive back CJ Hester and three-star receiver Brian Williams.
He has already been predicted to choose Florida, too.
While he plans to announce his decision next month, Luckas admitted it was hard not to pull the trigger and pledge to Florida during his visit.
"It was definitely hard. It definitely was," he said.
Luckas credited the Gators' staff and their investment into developing offensive linemen as the main reason Florida stands out. Not to mention, Luckas has direct family ties to the program as the cousin of former UF star running back Kelvin Taylor, who joined Luckas on his visit over the weekend.
"I like everything about UF," he said. "It's a really good school. Great football team, basketball, everything's good. And, they produce good linemen, too. That's another reason why they're my number one."
At this time, the Gators are currently recruiting Luckas as a right tackle but plan on cross-training him at multiple positions, something they've done previously with current players such as Bryce Lovett and Rod Kearney.
As a tackle, he would primarily work with assistant coach Jon Decoster, one of two offensive line coaches the Gators employ alongside Rob Sale. In his three years leading the unit, Sale has seen two First Team All-Americans in guard O'Cyrus Torrence (2022) and center Jake Slaughter (2024).
Additionally, Decoster has made an immediate impact after one year with the program after impressive tackle play from 2024 starters Austin Barber and Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson as well as the emergence of Bryce Lovett this spring.
"For them to have two online coaches and develop good o-lineman like that is really impressive," Luckas said.
Luckas plans on returning to campus sometime later in the month to see an OTA but hasn't finalized the exact date. He will visit West Virginia on June 6 and USF on June 20.
Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' major recruiting news, from commits to prospects of note to the official visit schedule, on our 2026 Recruiting Tracker.