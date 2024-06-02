4-Star Quarterback Visits Florida Gators, Down to Two Teams
After earning a quarterback commit to its 2026 recruiting class, the Florida Gators are battling with one other school to add one to its 2025 class.
Four-star priority target quarterback Antwann Hill (Warner Robbins, Ga.) confirmed to Gators Illustrated on Sunday that he will decide between Florida and Memphis with a target commitment date on July 13.
A major factor in his decision is a clearer path to playing time at Memphis, while at Florida, he’ll have to compete with 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, who is already forming a strong bond with Hill.
“His message to me was to keep working hard, weigh all my options, take my time,” Hill said. “Throughout these next couple of months, I’ve got to make my decision, but of course he wants me to come to Florida. Learn behind him. He knows (Florida’s) recruiting me to come take his spot.
“So, I’m coming to take his spot. He knows that, but at the end of the day, it’s all brotherly love.”
On the Memphis side, there’s a clearer path for Hill to start as a true freshman, he said. He’ll visit the Tigers next week and will not take any more visits after that.
“They had a four-year starter, Seth (Henigan). He’s played since he was a freshman. This is his last year coming up. So, it’s a clearer path,” Hill said.
Although the clearer path at Memphis stands out, Florida has made it clear to Hill that he will have a chance to compete should he choose the Gators.
“They put out a plan for me and just laid out how it would look these next couple of years if I come to Florida,” he said. “They laid it out pretty good. My pops was sitting in the meeting. We agree with the plan. We got to go back home and just talk more about it and see at the end of the day what’s the best decision for me.”
Hill is ranked the No. 3 pocket quarterback in the nation by ESPN.