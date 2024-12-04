Defensive Lineman Jeramiah McCloud Signs with Gators
Gainesville, Fla. - Defensive lineman Jeremiah McCloud of Lee County (Leesburg, GA) has signed with the Florida Gators on National Early Signing Day.
McCloud is rated as a four-star recruit on Rivals and ESPN. He ranked the No. 144 player in the country, the No. 19 player from Georgia and the No. 9 player at his position in the 2025 class, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman was initially committed to Mississippi State, but decommitted on April 21.
He has been committed to the Gators for some time, making his commitment back on May 2. There was a scare that he might flip his commitment to rival Georgia, but fortunately for the Gators, that didn't come to fruition.
His affimation of his commitment to Gators was made live on the live stream of his signing.
The defensive lineman also showed interest in Florida State, which he visited in November along with Georgia.
Find out more about McCloud, via Gators Illustrated's recruiting profile:
Previously committed to Mississippi State, McCloud decommitted on April 21 before choosing Florida on May 2. He possesses the ability to play either outside or inside, should he continue to bulk. Currently projects to play either the natural defensive end “F'' position or the three-technique “end” position. In his first year on varsity, he recorded 55 total tackles, 14 tackles-for-loss and 12 sacks while lining up in multiple spots for Gadsen County.Won defensive line MVP at the Under Armour camp in February and did not lose a rep in one-on-ones against the offensive line.McCloud recently transferred to Lee County High School ahead of his senior year where he improved on his total tackles and tackles-for-loss numbers. However, recent visits to Athens, and even a midseason crystal ball prediction, puts him as a major flip target for Georgia.