Five-Star WR Trims Top Schools, Gators Among Leaders
After leaving his official visit in Gainesville nearly two weeks ago, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern five-star receiver Calvin Russell said that the Florida Gators were near the top of his leaders, although he wasn't sure which other schools would join them.
On Thursday, he revealed the eight schools he will be considering ahead of his July 5 commitment.
Russell, the No. 3 receiver in the class, is considering Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon and Syracuse after initially having a top 12 that also included Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and USC.
The Gators are in strong contention for the 6-foot-5, 195-pound receiver not only due to its recent history of developing receivers, but also because the coaching history of head coach Billy Napier, a former receivers coach himself, and current UF receivers coach Billy Gonzales, who is in his third stint with the program.
Specifically, Napier's time coaching legendary receivers such as DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones and Amari Cooper, stands out to Russell.
"The coaching staff, the history they've got with guys going in the draft," Russell said after leaving his official visit at Florida. "Stuff like that... Coach Napier has helped the program go up and up ever since he's been here. He's been recruiting me since ninth grade, and ever since he's recruited me, the program has gotten better and better every year."
Russell also noted his family ties to UF (his uncles are UF alums Del Speer and James Speer) as well as the chance to play with DJ Lagway as reasons the Gators are high on his list.
