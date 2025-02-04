Florida Flips DB Onis Konanbanny from Tennessee

BREAKING: Class of 2025 CB Onis Konanbanny has Flipped his Commitment from Tennessee to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 180 CB from London, UK had been Committed to the Vols since August



“Snowfall to the Swamp….Go Gators 🐊🐊🐊” https://t.co/aVoPBDEDFn pic.twitter.com/wpTayFKhTc