Florida Flips DB Onis Konanbanny from Tennessee
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Four-star defensive back Onis Konanbanny of Columbia (SC) Heathwood Hall Episcopal School on Wednesday flipped his commitment from Tennessee to the Florida Gators, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on X.
Konanbanny was originally expected to sign on Early Signing Day in December before he announced he had delayed his signing for an undisclosed time.
Based on 247Sports composite rankings, Konanbanny (6-1, 180 pounds) is the 31st-best cornerback in the country, and the seventh-best recruit in the state of South Carolina. In his senior season, Konanbanny finished with 64 tackles, one interception and three fumble recoveries.
Just weeks after taking an official visit to the Swamp during Florida’s upset win over Ole Miss, Konanbanny began to receive flip projections in favor of the Gators. Before signing to Florida, Konanbanny had been committed to Tennessee for over three months.
The long and twitchy defensive back has the potential to revitalize a secondary that will be losing two starting cornerbacks in Jason Marshall Jr. and Trikweze Bridges. Florida also lost Ja'Keem Jackson to the transfer portal.
Leading up to his commitment, now-Gator signee Vernell Brown III made a public effort to flip Konanbanny to Florida after his official visit.
After originally committing to Tennessee back in August, Florida was the only school that Konanbanny took an official visit to this fall. He is one of four defensive backs in Florida’s 2025 class, joining five-star corner Ben Hanks Jr., four-star safety Lagonza Hayward and five-star safety Hylton Stubbs.
Read more about Konanbanny in his 247 Sports recruit profile below:
“Big-framed defensive back that has some of the tools required to shade the perimeter, but could also settle in as a safety at the next level. Has a unique background as he was born in Europe and played soccer throughout his youth before making his way across the pond in 2022. Size has not been third-party verified, but in-person evaluations suggest that he’s over six feet and thick through the core. Displays explosive tendencies in the lower half while getting snaps on both defense and offense. Comfortable in press-man and will use his hands to redirect assignments. Can anticipate and jump routes, but needs to keep improving technique and his transitions. Highlight reel shows a player that isn’t afraid to pop someone, but game tape suggests he could improve as an open field tackler. Has developed some ball skills while doubling as a wide receiver, but needs to get better at locating the football in coverage. Overall, should be viewed as a green international cornerback with multi-year Power Four starter upside that must keep progressing as he will see a serious uptick in competition on Saturdays. Older for the class, but owns a promising multi-year profile and is still new to the game.”